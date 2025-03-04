Zimbabwe: Minister Ndudzo Tours Hwedza Government Complex, Registry Offices

The Second Republic has been commended for championing infrastructure development in Hwedza, thereby bringing key services closer to the people.

The remarks were made by Mashonaland East Provincial Affairs and Devolution Minister, Advocate Itayi Ndudzo, during his tour of Hwedza Government Complex on Monday.

Advocate Ndudzo also toured the new civil registry offices. Construction of these structures started some years back and could not be completed due to financial constraints.

Construction has since resumed and builders are putting the final touches before the buildings are occupied.

"This is a clear manifestation of the fulfillment of the pillar relating to infrastructure and utilities as we journey towards Vision 2030.

"The structures show that Government, under President Mnangagwa, walks the talk in terms of infrastructure development."