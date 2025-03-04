Zimbabwe: Minister Ndudzo Tours Hwedza Government Complex, Registry Offices

4 March 2025
The Herald (Harare)
By Victor Maphosa

The Second Republic has been commended for championing infrastructure development in Hwedza, thereby bringing key services closer to the people.

The remarks were made by Mashonaland East Provincial Affairs and Devolution Minister, Advocate Itayi Ndudzo, during his tour of Hwedza Government Complex on Monday.

Advocate Ndudzo also toured the new civil registry offices. Construction of these structures started some years back and could not be completed due to financial constraints.

Construction has since resumed and builders are putting the final touches before the buildings are occupied.

"This is a clear manifestation of the fulfillment of the pillar relating to infrastructure and utilities as we journey towards Vision 2030.

"The structures show that Government, under President Mnangagwa, walks the talk in terms of infrastructure development."

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.