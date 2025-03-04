Zimbabwe: Government Moves to Safeguard Citizens' Digital Privacy

The collection of personal data by both the Zimbabwean authorities and multinational technology corporations has raised concerns among citizens, primarily due to the lack of disclosure and responsibility surrounding the storage and usage of such data.

Speaking at a sensitisation workshop in Harare, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Information Communication Technology, Postal and Courier Services, Dr Beaullar Chirume said the Government had enacted the Cyber and Data Protection Act to safeguard sensitive personal and institutional data against cyber threats and breaches.

"Every day, Government entities process vast amounts of sensitive data that must be safeguarded against breaches, misuse, and cyber threats. The trust that citizens place in our systems depends on how well we protect their information," she said.

Dr Beaullar Chirume urged the Government to accelerate digital transformation, which provides the foundation for safeguarding personal data.

"As the Government accelerates digital transformation under the National Development Strategy 1 (NDS1), the success of e-government, e-commerce, and digital financial services depends on how well we implement and enforce data protection measures."

POTRAZ director Data Protection Unit Mrs Tsitsi Mariwo said as data controllers, they recognise that protecting individuals' personal information is crucial for upholding human dignity and promoting trust in digital services.

"It is everyone's right to be free from intrusion on matters of a personal nature. The Cyber and Data Protection Act was put in place to promote accountability by all data controllers," she said.

Zimbabwe Human Rights Commission's Commissioner Martin Muduva said the workshop was a testament to the commitment of protecting the fundamental rights of Zimbabweans in the digital age.

"As the ZHRC, we recognise the importance of this legislation in safeguarding the rights of individuals and promoting a safe and secure online environment."

He said Zimbabwe's Constitution guarantees citizens' rights to dignity (Section 51), security (Section 52), and privacy (Section 57), which are essential in protecting people against online harassment, cyber threats, and data breaches.