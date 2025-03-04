Zimbabwe: Ex-Minister Matonga Acquitted in U.S.$500k Theft Case

4 March 2025
The Herald (Harare)
By Conrad Mupesa

Chegutu Magistrate Ms Evelyn Mashawakure has acquitted former Information Minister Bright Matonga, who was arrested last year in June for allegedly stealing farming implements worth about US$500 000.

Ms Mashawakure acquitted Matonga on the basis that the matter was a civil one emanating from the breach of a joint venture agreement.

She also said there was no proof that Matonga committed the offence.

Matonga was arrested on allegations of stealing farming equipment from Van Breda, his business partner.

Mr Tafadzwa Vhore prosecuted for the State.

