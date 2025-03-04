Zimbabwe: Masvingo Provincial Hospital Staffers in Court for Stealing Blood

Two workers from Masvingo Provincial Hospital have appeared in court on theft charges after they allegedly stole blood from the referral institution's blood bank.

Goodson Dzuwalinyenga (50), a laboratory scientist and Tichaona Shindi (36), a technician, are accused of stealing three units of blood valued at US$750.

The two denied the charges when they appeared before Masvingo magistrate, Mr Arafat Kozanayi.

In their defence, the duo argued that 12 of their colleagues had access to the blood bank.

Allegations are that on January 28 at around 3 pm, authorities at the hospital discovered that some blood was missing from the blood bank.

A report was made to the police and investigations confirmed that three units of blood were missing, although no entries were showing who had taken them.

Further investigations led to the arrest of Dzuwalinyenga and Shindi