Africa Golf Club Launches Wednesday Business Golf Day

THE Africa Golf Club, founded by Intra-Africa trade entrepreneur and one of the continent's business golf content creators, Mr Chad Chawanda, has officially launched the Africa Wednesday

Business Golf Day at Royal Harare Golf Club.

Speaking about the initiative, Mr Chawanda, who is also the nephew of former Zimbabwe national soccer team captain Ephraim Chawanda, highlighted the potential of golf in driving tourism and business connections across Africa.

"Zimbabwe has beautiful golf courses, and we need to grow the game. Golf has the potential to significantly boost our tourism sector," he said.

"This initiative is Pan-African, and our goal is to expand it to every country on the continent."

The launch event that was held recently attracted over 180 golfers, marking a strong start for the initiative.

The initiative secured key corporate sponsors, including Airlink and Chicken Hut.

Mr Chawanda said they have a major continental event planned for Algeria in September this year at the Intra-Africa Trade Fair (IATF2025), an initiative led by Afreximbank.

"We aim to use golf to drive Intra-Africa 'Bleisure' (business + leisure) travel, connecting golfers and entrepreneurs from across the continent," he said.

Meanwhile, the next Africa Wednesday Business Golf Day is scheduled for March 26 at the Royal Harare Golf Club.

Royal Harare, which is Zimbabwe's premier golf club, boasts over 1 700 members and recorded 48 000 rounds of golf in 2024.