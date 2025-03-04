Zimbabwe: Ministry of ICT Advocates for Gender Equality

4 March 2025
The Herald (Harare)

The Ministry of Information Communication Technology, Postal and Courier Services is committed to advocating for gender equality and addressing the stigma around reproductive sexual health through the use of ICT gadgets.

Speaking at a recent multi-stakeholder meeting on health governance in higher institutions, the Director for Gender Mainstreaming at the Ministry of ICT, Mrs Mercy Makonese highlighted the ministry's efforts in raising awareness and promoting ICT usage.

"Our initiatives, such as the Girls in ICT programme, focus on creating a safe and inclusive digital environment while addressing issues like online security and cyberbullying," she said.

"We are committed to creating a connected, knowledge-based society with secure information systems.

"By leveraging on ICT, we aim to empower female students, ensuring they have access to vital reproductive health information and services.

"It is essential that we have adequate mechanisms in place to support students, especially those who may fall pregnant while pursuing their education," she said.

"The environment must be conducive for pregnant students and teachers must have the necessary skills to support them."

Female Students' Network Trust programme director, Mrs Evernice Munando said young women in Zimbabwe's tertiary institutions need to receive support.

