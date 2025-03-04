Liberia: 'I Will Never Support Any Protest'

The President of the Federation of Motorcycle and Tricycle Unions of Liberia (FOMTUL), John Abel Kenyor, has vowed never to support any form of protest, especially when it is politically motivated.

On February 26, 2025, members of the Motorcycle Union of Liberia were seen marching from ELWA Junction to the Ministry of Justice to notify government officials about their planned protest scheduled for Monday, May 3, 2025.

According to the protesters, the demonstration aims to pressure the Liberia National Police (LNP) and the government to lift the recent temporary restrictions on the movement of commercial motorbikes in key areas of Monrovia.

The ban was imposed on February 20, 2025, following a tragic incident on February 19, when a vehicle suffered a mechanical failure while coming down Crown Hill and collided with a motorbike, resulting in the death of Emmanuel Trokon Pajibo, a motorcyclist.

In response to the accident, some aggrieved motorcyclists went on a rampage, vandalizing police booths and other properties along Tubman Boulevard, Central Monrovia, and Freeport. This unrest prompted the LNP to enforce the restriction.

A few days after the ban, a group calling themselves "Motorcycle Union" took to the streets to inform the government and its international partners about their planned protest.

However, responding to the protest at the MICAT regular press briefing on Thursday, February 27, 2025, Mr. Kenyor stated that he was unaware of any such demonstration.

According to him, after their first press conference a week ago, he began receiving calls from individuals he identified as members of other political parties, requesting to join the aggrieved riders in planning the protest. However, he declined to support the movement.

He further asserted that the announced protest is not being independently organized by the motorcycle union but is something that has been politically motivated.

While expressing regret over the current situation, he condemned any attempt to use the issue to tarnish the country's image.

Speaking to the media, Mr. Kenyor clarified that since they did not stage such protests under the previous administration, it will not happen under his leadership in the current government.

He also criticized political parties for allegedly taking advantage of young people to organize protests. "What should it profit us to cause instability in the country?" he questioned.

"It will do you no good if people use you for the wrong reasons. Please help us in this endeavour for positive change, not through violence," he added.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

To address the ongoing concerns, FOMTUL revealed that discussions are underway with the Ministry of Youth and Sports, the Legislature, and other relevant stakeholders to find a peaceful solution to the issue.

He further announced that if their plea is heard, several measures will be implemented to prevent such occurrences in the future, including the registration and proper insurance of motorcycles.

Additionally, he warned other motorcycle riders to refrain from participating in any politically motivated protest, emphasizing that FOMTUL is working behind the scenes with the government and other stakeholders to lift the ban and restore their operations. -Edited by Othello B. Garblah.