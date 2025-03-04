Liberia: The State Will Never Fail Under My Watch

Monrovia — The Inspector General of the Liberia National Police (LNP) is making a strong statement about maintaining order and enforcing the law despite tension between the police and citizens, especially commercial motorcyclists, who are being prevented from playing in the street.

This kind of situation often arises when there are disagreements over regulations, enforcement practices, or broader societal issues.

But IG Gregory Coleman maintains a firm stance on upholding law and order despite rising tensions, vowing here "The state will never fail under my watch", which suggests a commitment to maintaining stability and enforcing the law, even in the face of public resistance.

He recognizes the growing tension between the Police and motorcycle riders and urges officers to exercise restraint. His acknowledgment of heightened tensions from all parties also implies that both the police and motorcyclists share responsibility in resolving the conflict.

Coleman made the statement on ELBC radio on Monday, March 3, 2025, indicating an attempt to balance enforcing the law with understanding the pressure officers face.

"People have to understand that the officers have their job to do. The police will not sit back at this point to say since nobody wants to obey the law, we will just sit and watch; that means the state has failed, which will not happen."

Also commenting on Sunday's incident across several Methodist churches, including 72nd Methodist Church, he says the police were enforcing a court order, but the situation escalated when worshipers threw stones, and some arrests were made.

"The court had advised the other party to stay away from the facility, and that it remains a property of the United Methodist Church (UMC)", he adds.

Col. Coleman emphasizes that the police's duty is to maintain order and protect lives and property, regardless of the setting. Whether in a church or elsewhere, the police have a constitutional responsibility to intervene in cases of violence.

He says, "The police are not taking sides in the internal church dispute but are simply fulfilling their duty to enforce order." His clarification seems to address concerns that the police might be interfering in religious or organizational matters.

However, the way law enforcement handles such sensitive situations can significantly impact public perception. Even if the police act within their legal mandate, their approach, whether seen as fair or excessive, can influence how both sides view their role.

Col. Coleman highlights the LNP commitment to intervening in the event of violence while encouraging the church to seek resolution through the court system, reflecting a measured approach.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Governance Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

By promoting legal channels for resolving disputes, he is emphasizing the importance of upholding the law. At the same time, his warning that the police will respond to any future violence signals that the state will not tolerate lawlessness.

Col.. Coleman's call for calm and assurance that all reported incidents are being investigated is an important step toward transparency and accountability. By promising that officers who act wrongly will be reprimanded, he is signaling that the police are committed to ensuring fairness and addressing any misconduct. Editing by Jonathan Browne