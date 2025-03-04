Liberia: Bong County - Citizens of Tongbnyah Clan Complain of Bad Road Condition

Edwin N. Khakie — Bong County, March 4, 2025/ Citizens of Tongbnyah Clan in Yellequelleh District #5 Bong County have expressed frustration over bad road conditions in their region.

They have called on Senator Prince K. Moye, Senator Johnny Kpehe, and the District Lawmaker to fulfill their campaign promises made during the 2020 mid-term senatorial election and 2023 general elections.

Speaking on behalf of the citizens, Emmanuel P. Mulbah said that the bad road condition is the result of years of government neglect.

He stated that the road has been in terrible condition for years and that it is affecting the daily lives of the clan members.

Mulbah added that the lack of access to good roads has made it difficult for farmers to transport their produce to market, causing them to lose income.

He said that the officials promised to rehabilitate the only road connecting the region to the rest of Bong County and bring development to the area, but nothing has been done so far.

He urged Senator Prince K. Moye and Senator Johnny Kpehe to prioritize the road in their legislative agenda and work with the district lawmaker to allocate funds for its maintenance and improvement.

The Glenkormah native stressed the importance of good roads in enabling economic growth and development in the community.

He also called on the national government to pay attention to their plight and provide the necessary resources for rehabilitating the road.

The bad road condition in Yeleaualleh District #5 has been a long-standing issue that has not been adequately addressed by government.

The clan's citizens hope that their voices will be heard and that action will be taken to improve their living conditions. Edited by Othello B. Garblah.