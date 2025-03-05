Sudan: Children As Young As One Raped During Conflict, Unicef Warns

As conflict rages across Sudan, armed men are raping and sexually assaulting children, including some infants as young as one, according to the UN children's agency (UNICEF).

Data from gender-based violence service providers in Sudan reveals the scale of the horror: more than 220 reported cases of child rape since the start of 2024.

"Children as young as one being raped by armed men should shock anyone to their core and compel immediate action," said UNICEF Executive Director Catherine Russell.

But these figures only scratch the surface, as survivors and their families often remain silent due to stigma, lack of services and fear of retribution from armed groups.

A war crime unfolding

Sexual violence is being weaponised in Sudan's conflict, putting millions of children at risk.

The brutal reality of this violence, and the fear of falling victim to it, is pushing women and girls to leave their homes and families, only to face further dangers.

UNICEF reports that girls often end up in informal displacement sites with scarce resources, where the risk of sexual violence is high. Of the reported child rape survivors, 66 per cent are girls.

Meanwhile, boys face their own difficulties. With deep-seated stigma, reporting sexual assault presents its challenges, making it harder to seek help and access services.

Shockingly, 16 of the survivors were under five years old, including four one-year-olds.

"This is an abhorrent violation of international law and could constitute a war crime," Ms. Russell underscored. "It must stop."

Efforts on the ground

UNICEF is working with partners to establish safe spaces that provide gender-based violence services for survivors.

The agency is training frontline workers, including social workers and psychologists to provide community-based services across Sudan as well as address harmful social norms and practices.

A call to action

UNICEF is calling on all parties to the conflict to uphold their obligations under international law, protect civilians - especially children - and ensure humanitarian workers can safely deliver aid.

Stronger data systems are deemed critical, both to improve the humanitarian response and to hold perpetrators accountable.

"Widespread sexual violence in Sudan has instilled terror in people, especially children," Ms. Russell warned. "These scars of war are immeasurable and long-lasting."

Without urgent action, Sudan's sexual violence crisis will only deepen, leaving a lasting and devastating legacy.