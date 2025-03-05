Zimbabwe: Makandiwa Calls for Return of G40 Members, Says They Are Harmless

Popular cleric Emmanuel Makandiwa says President Emmerson Mnangagwa should allow the safe return of the defeated Zanu PF faction, G40, labelling them harmless.

A number of G40 members, who were vying for leadership in Zanu PF at the height of factionalism within the party in 2017, are in self-imposed exile, fearing persecution from Mnangagwa's government.

Former cabinet ministers Saviour Kasukuwere, Walter Mzembi, Jonathan Moyo, and Patrick Zhuwawo are among the G40 kingpins who fled into exile after Mnangagwa assumed the country's leadership.

During a recent sermon at his Chitungwiza basilica, Makandiwa said the remnants of G40 should be allowed to return to Zimbabwe, as they are now powerless.

"I have so much respect for Walter Mzembi. It is unfortunate that they are in a foreign land as we speak. You look at Walter Mzembi--he is harmless. He is pure. If they can allow them back into their country, it will be a blessing for your nation. There is nothing wrong with that. No one is powerful besides the power that you give them," said Makandiwa.

When Robert Mugabe was deposed, Mzembi and Kasukuwere were brought before the courts, accused of corruption during their time in the previous cabinet. They, however, dismissed the allegations as a political witch hunt.

Makandiwa claimed that he had warned Mugabe during his presidency that he would be deposed and that Mnangagwa would succeed him.

The cleric further urged Zimbabweans living abroad, who have sought greener pastures due to the country's economic challenges, to return home.

"Zimbabwe is full of blessings. Bring your children who are in the diaspora. They are blessings that have left," Makandiwa added.

Makandiwa is no stranger to dabbling in the country's politics. In 2023, he invited Mnangagwa to his church, where he publicly endorsed him.