Egypt: Grant Clemency to Alaa Abdel-Fattah

4 March 2025
Human Rights Watch (Washington, DC)
press release

His Excellency Abdel Fattah el-SisiPresident of the Arab Republic of EgyptAl Ittihadiya PalaceCairo, Arab Republic of Egypt

We, a group of leaders from human rights organizations, writers, and public media figures, appeal to you to grant clemency to Egyptian-British writer Alaa Abdel-Fattah, who has spent nearly a decade in prison and now faces two more years in detention--despite grounds in Egyptian law that would have led his family to expect his release, taking into consideration the time he spent in pre-trial detention.

In a profound act of desperation, his mother, Professor Laila Soueif--a respected 69-year-old Egyptian academic--has endured over 150 days of hunger strike to protect her son and safeguard her grandson's future. Her health has now severely deteriorated, and she has been hospitalized. Doctors warn that she faces an "immediate risk of sudden death with continued fasting."

Mr. President, as the leader of all Egyptians, the power to end this suffering lies solely in your hands. Granting Alaa a presidential pardon under Article 155 of the Egyptian Constitution would reunite a mother with her son and signal a commitment to justice and compassion. At a time of regional instability, such an act of clemency would demonstrate the Egyptian leadership's responsiveness to its own people's needs, serving as a sign of strength and mercy. This appeal comes not only from his family but also from Egyptian politicians, a broad coalition of Egyptian women, and the wider international community--urging a decision that upholds humanitarian values and the rule of law.

The world is watching, and history will not forget this act of humanity. As families across Egypt gather each evening in Ramadan to break their fast, one mother refuses to eat. With each passing day, her strength fades--her only prayer is to see her son free. A presidential pardon is not just justice; it is an act of humanity. Let history remember not a tragedy, but a reunion: Alaa free, holding his son, and Laila Soueif breaking her fast with the family she so longs to be with. This Ramadan, let them share a meal, like millions of Egyptian families, for the first time in years.

Respectfully,

  1. Aatish Taseer - Writer
  2. Ahdaf Soueif - Novelist
  3. Ahmed Attalla - Director, Egyptian Front for Human Rights
  4. Alec Soth - Photographer
  5. Arundhati Roy - Author
  6. Arwa Shobaki - Managing Director, Middle East Democracy Center
  7. Asad Rehman - Executive Director, War on Want
  8. Azar Nafisi - Writer and Professor
  9. Basma Mostafa - Programs Manager, Law and Democracy Support Foundation
  10. Brendan de Caires - Executive Director, PEN Canada
  11. Chris Doyle - Director, Council for Arab-British Understanding (Caabu)
  12. Daniel Gorman - Director, English PEN
  13. Diana Moukalled - Co-Founder, Daraj Media
  14. Eléonore Morel - CEO, International Federation for Human Rights (FIDH), within the framework of the Observatory for the Protection of Human Rights Defenders
  15. Elif Shafak - Novelist and Essayist
  16. Gerald Staberock - Secretary General, World Organisation Against Torture (OMCT), within the framework of the Observatory for the Protection of Human Rights Defenders
  17. Grace Westcott - President, PEN Canada
  18. Hossam Bahgat - Executive Director, Egyptian Initiative for Personal Rights (EIPR)
  19. Inès Osman - Executive Director, MENA Rights Group
  20. James Lynch - Co-Director, FairSquare
  21. Jodie Ginsberg - Chief Executive Officer, Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ)
  22. Julie Trébault - Executive Director, Artists at Risk Connection (ARC)
  23. Katie Fallon - Advocacy Manager and Director, Campaign Against Arms Trade
  24. Karim Abdelrady - Executive Director, Law And Democracy Support Foundation
  25. Khalid Abdalla - Actor
  26. Khalid Ibrahim - Executive Director, Gulf Centre for Human Rights (GCHR)
  27. Lama Fakih - Middle East and North Africa Director, Human Rights Watch
  28. Liesl Gerntholtz - Director, PEN/Barbey Freedom to Write Center, PEN America
  29. Mai El-Sadany - Executive Director, The Tahrir Institute for Middle East Policy (TIMEP)
  30. Mohamed Abdel Salam - Executive Director, Association for Freedom of Thought and Expression (AFTE)
  31. Mostafa Al-A'sar - Executive Director, REDWORD for Human Rights & Freedom of Expression
  32. Mostafa Fouad - Executive Director, HuMENA for Human Rights and Civic Engagement
  33. Narges Mohammadi - Human Rights Defender, Writer
  34. Nasrin Sotoudeh - Human Rights Lawyer
  35. Nour Khalil - Executive Director, Refugees Platform in Egypt (RPE)
  36. Orhan Pamuk - Novelist and Screenwriter
  37. Paul Kingsley Clark - Barrister & Head of International Team, Garden Court Chambers
  38. Phil Klay - Writer
  39. Professor Peter Greste - Executive Director, Alliance for Journalists' Freedom
  40. Quinn McKew - Executive Director, ARTICLE 19
  41. Romana Cacchioli - Executive Director, PEN International
  42. Rupert Skilbeck - Director, REDRESS
  43. Salma El Hosseiny - Senior Program Manager, International Service for Human Rights (ISHR)
  44. Samar Elhussieny - Programs Director, Egyptian Human Rights Forum (EHRF)
  45. Sarah Sheikh Ali - Regional Manager, Innovation for Change-MENA
  46. Siri Hustvedt - Novelist and Essayist
  47. Sir William Browder KCMG - Global Magnitsky Justice Campaign
  48. Susan Hendrickson - President and CEO, Human Rights First
  49. Terry Anderson - Executive Director, Cartoonists Rights Network International
  50. Thibaut Bruttin - Director General, Reporters Without Borders (RSF)

Read the original article on HRW.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Human Rights Watch. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.