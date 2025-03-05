Nigeria: The Bishops - 'Do Not Close Schools for Five Weeks During the Ramadan Period'

Abuja — The Catholic Bishops Conference of Nigeria have expressed concern about the maintenance of the secular nature of the country in relation to the proposal of some northern states of the Federation to close schools during the five weeks of Ramadan. "We, the Catholic Bishops Conference of Nigeria (CBCN), express deep concern over the recent declaration by some governors in northern Nigeria to close schools for five weeks during the Ramadan period. This decision, which affects not only Muslim students but also Christian students and Christian-owned schools, raises serious questions about the secular nature of our country and the rights of all citizens" says a March 3 statement signed by Msgr. Lucius Iwefuru Ugorji Archbishop of Owerri President, CBCN.

The Bishops recall that Section 10 of the Nigerian Constitution states that "the Government of the Federation or of a State shall not adopt any religion as State Religion". "This provision underscores the secular nature of our country and guarantees the freedom of all citizens to practise their faith without hindrance" is what is emphasized in the statement.

A secularity fully recognized by the Catholic Bishops Conference of Nigeria which in the Pastoral Letter "The Church and the Nigerian State" published in 2012 states: "The Nigerian State is secular, and this secularity is not a mere declaration; it is a fundamental principle that must guide all aspects of our national life".

In its statement, the CBCN also recalls the Universal Declaration of Human Rights (Article 26) and the International Covenant on Economic, Social and Cultural Rights (Article 13) which emphasize the right to education as a fundamental human right. The closure of schools for an extended period undermines this right and jeopardises the education and future of millions of Nigerian children".

Finally, according to the Bishops, the closure of schools in the North of the country for five weeks could encourage school dropouts, in areas where this phenomenon registers very high percentages of children who leave school or do not go to school at all.

The CBCN concludes by urging "the governors of the affected states to reconsider this decision and explore alternative arrangements that respect the rights and freedoms of all citizens" and calling on "the Federal Government to intervene and ensure that the rights of all Nigerians, regardless of their faith or background, are protected".