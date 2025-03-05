South Africa: DA to Launch Parliamentary Probe Into IPID, After Shocking Rise in Police Misconduct

4 March 2025
Democratic Alliance (Cape Town)
press release By Lisa Schickerling MP - DA Deputy Spokesperson On Police

The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) 2023/2024 Annual Performance Report is appalling and exposes a disturbing rise in police misconduct across South Africa. With over 5,000 cases reported in the past year, the report paints a grim picture of law enforcement officers violating the very laws they are meant to uphold.

The DA will launch an immediate probe of IPID to establish how these abuses were left to occur; actions taken in response; and whether implicated officers are facing criminal charges.

Among the most shocking statistics:

460 deaths due to police action, a 17% increase from the previous year.

212 deaths in police custody.

273 cases of torture, marking a 20% rise in reported incidents.

A staggering 75% increase in cases of rape within police custody.

Over 3,100 cases of assault, highlighting ongoing concerns over police brutality.

The rising misconduct and brutality within SAPS reflects a failure in training, recruitment, and accountability mechanisms. While there are exceptional men and women serving, we cannot allow a further rise of this abhorrent behaviour.

We must restore public trust and ensure a professional, ethical, and accountable police service.

The DA will continue to hold SAPS accountable and push for urgent changes, including the devolution of policing powers to provinces to ensure a professional, well-trained, and ethical police force that serves the people, rather than instilling fear among them.

