Ethiopia: Karrayyu Pastoralists Endure Three-Month Drought in Oromia's Fentale District, Livestock Deaths and Displacement Reported

Residents of Fentale district in the East Shewa zone of the Oromia region report that the Karrayyu pastoralist community has been struggling with a severe drought for over three months, forcing many to leave their homes in search of water and pasture. They say there has been no government intervention to assist them.

According to residents who spoke to Addis Standard, the drought has affected eight kebeles, including Haro Qarsa, Dhebiti, Ilala, Qarari, Xuxuxi, Dhaga Hedu, Qobo, and Banti. Many families have migrated with their livestock in search of resources.

Qumbi Idao, a resident of the district, said the situation has worsened significantly. "There is a complete lack of water and pasture in the area," he said, adding that livestock, particularly sheep, have died in large numbers. "So far, there has been no government intervention to assist the affected communities."

He also noted that security concerns have prevented them from traveling to neighboring districts such as Bosat, as well as the Arsi and Hararghe zones, in search of resources. "We used to migrate during droughts, but now we cannot move freely," he said.

Qumbi recalled that in 2002, when a similar drought hit the area, organizations such as the United Nations (UN) and Care Ethiopia provided aid, including dry fodder transported from Sululta town. "This time, there is no such assistance," he said.

"The severe impact is evident in the loss of camels, cattle, goats, and sheep. Due to security issues, we cannot move our livestock to other areas for pasture. Meanwhile, people are also exposed to diseases like malaria due to the current weather conditions," he said.

He added that organizations such as the Hachalu Hundesa Foundation, World Vision, and The International Rescue Committee (IRC) recently provided assistance to those displaced by recurrent earthquakes in the district. However, he emphasized that "apart from this support, there has been no aid for people and livestock affected by the drought."

Demise Boru, another resident, said the water shortage in the area is not new but described the current crisis as unprecedented. "The situation is extremely distressing," he said.

He noted that many residents have migrated with their livestock as far as Metehara town in Bosat district in search of food and water. "I sent my children with my cattle to find grazing areas," he said. "But due to extreme heat, many livestock have started collapsing."

According to Demise, some herders have resorted to collecting byproducts from the Metehara Sugar Factory to feed their animals. "We travel to the factory to get fodder," he said. "But because so many people are seeking the same resource, we are sometimes denied entry."

"It can take three to four days of waiting before we get access," he said, adding that due to the long distance between the factory and grazing areas, "many livestock die by the time we return home or become extremely weak."

Demise also said the cost of byproducts at the factory has become a burden. "A quintal of byproducts costs up to 250 birr in Metehara, while in other places, it is around 210 birr," he said. "Transporting it is also expensive."

Another resident of Fentale district who has been closely following the situation told Addis Standard that the Karrayyu community is facing extreme hardship, attributing their suffering to a combination of drought, political factors, and the impact of recent earthquakes.

He asserted that the ongoing drought is also a consequence of the political crisis in the area. "This problem did not start now. For the past four years, the community has been caught in the conflict between government forces and the Oromo Liberation Army (OLA), which has severely affected their lives."

He further claimed that "the government has long accused the Karrayyu community of supporting 'Shanee' [a term used by authorities to refer to OLA]," alleging that the current drought has been neglected by authorities. "The government is punishing the community for refusing to comply with its directives."

Additionally, he stated that humanitarian organizations that recently arrived in the district have only provided aid to those displaced by earthquakes. "Those affected by the drought have been deliberately excluded," he said.

He added that the combined impact of armed conflict, government pressure, and recurring earthquakes has made it impossible for the local community to live in peace.

Attempts by Addis Standard to reach the Fentale District Disaster Prevention and Food Security Office for comment were unsuccessful.

This is not the first time residents of Fentale district in East Shewa, Oromia, have faced severe drought. In 2022, Addis Standard reported that the community was struggling with prolonged drought, which the government was accused of neglecting. The crisis was exacerbated by armed incursions from the neighboring Amhara region and political instability following the killing of Karrayyu Gadaa Michilee leaders in December 2021.

Residents linked the crisis to border clashes with armed groups from Minjar Shenkor, which they said restricted access to grazing land. They also accused militants under the name "Fano" of blocking movement and water sources, forcing displacement. Meanwhile, the deaths of the Abba Gadaas led to increased fear, with some alleging that "Oromia Special Forces had taken and killed children."