Rwandan Economist Appointed UN Envoy to Madagascar

Anthony Ngororano, a Rwandan economist and former advisor in the Prime Minister's Office, has been appointed by the United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres as the UN Resident Coordinator in Madagascar.

A UN Resident Coordinator, the highest-ranking UN official at the country level, is in charge of leading and coordinating all UN agencies' operations within a country.

ALSO READ: Rwanda's Rugwabiza named head of UN Mission in CAR

Until his appointment, Ngororano was the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) Resident Representative to Kenya. Before then, he served in similar capacity in Mauritania.

He has more than 20 years of experience in sustainable development in leadership roles across the United Nations system and prior to this in the private sector.

Ngororano also served as Chief of the Executive Board Branch in the Office of the Executive Director of the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) in New York and held several posts in UN Women including Country Representative in Haiti and Chief of the Africa Section in New York.

ALSO READ: Rwandan diplomat Claver Gatete appointed head of UNECA

Ngororano joins the list of Rwandans who hold or have held key positions in the UN system, such as Amb. Valentine Rugwabiza, the Special Representative of the Secretary-General in Central African Republic and head of MINUSCA, the UN peacekeeping mission in country, and Amb. Claver Gatete, the head of UN's Economic Commission for Africa (UNECA).

Ngororano held advisory roles including being the Senior Economic Advisor to the Prime Minister of Rwanda, as Permanent Secretary and Country Advisor in the UNDP regional bureau for Africa in New York, and in a range of policy, planning and programme roles in Nigeria, Zambia, and Rwanda.

He also worked as an investment banker with Citigroup N.A. in Kenya and Tanzania after starting his career as an economist in the Ministry of Finance, Planning and Economic Development in Uganda.

Ngororano holds Master's degrees in Development Economics and International Relations from the University of East Anglia and the University of Sussex respectively, and an MA degree in Economics from the University of Edinburgh.