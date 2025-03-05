Rwandan Economist Appointed UN Envoy to Madagascar

4 March 2025
The New Times (Kigali)
By Alice Kagina

Anthony Ngororano, a Rwandan economist and former advisor in the Prime Minister's Office, has been appointed by the United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres as the UN Resident Coordinator in Madagascar.

A UN Resident Coordinator, the highest-ranking UN official at the country level, is in charge of leading and coordinating all UN agencies' operations within a country.

ALSO READ: Rwanda's Rugwabiza named head of UN Mission in CAR

Until his appointment, Ngororano was the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) Resident Representative to Kenya. Before then, he served in similar capacity in Mauritania.

He has more than 20 years of experience in sustainable development in leadership roles across the United Nations system and prior to this in the private sector.

Ngororano also served as Chief of the Executive Board Branch in the Office of the Executive Director of the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) in New York and held several posts in UN Women including Country Representative in Haiti and Chief of the Africa Section in New York.

ALSO READ: Rwandan diplomat Claver Gatete appointed head of UNECA

Ngororano joins the list of Rwandans who hold or have held key positions in the UN system, such as Amb. Valentine Rugwabiza, the Special Representative of the Secretary-General in Central African Republic and head of MINUSCA, the UN peacekeeping mission in country, and Amb. Claver Gatete, the head of UN's Economic Commission for Africa (UNECA).

Ngororano held advisory roles including being the Senior Economic Advisor to the Prime Minister of Rwanda, as Permanent Secretary and Country Advisor in the UNDP regional bureau for Africa in New York, and in a range of policy, planning and programme roles in Nigeria, Zambia, and Rwanda.

He also worked as an investment banker with Citigroup N.A. in Kenya and Tanzania after starting his career as an economist in the Ministry of Finance, Planning and Economic Development in Uganda.

Ngororano holds Master's degrees in Development Economics and International Relations from the University of East Anglia and the University of Sussex respectively, and an MA degree in Economics from the University of Edinburgh.

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.