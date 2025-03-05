Uganda: President Museveni Summons NRM MPs for Caucus Meeting At State House

President Museveni, the National Chairperson of the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM), has summoned the NRM Parliamentary Caucus to State House Entebbe this Friday.

The meeting, scheduled for 10 a.m., will focus on budget priorities for the 2025/2026 financial year, according to a memo issued by Government Chief Whip Denis Hamson Obua.

"We have been summoned to discuss the budget priorities for the upcoming financial year," said an NRM MP who preferred anonymity. "This meeting is crucial in ensuring that our party's agenda is reflected in the national budget."

As a precautionary measure, MPs have been instructed to undergo COVID-19 testing on Wednesday and Thursday at Parliament's conference hall.

While the official agenda centers on budget discussions, some MPs speculate that the meeting may also address other pressing issues, including the recent Supreme Court ruling that stripped the General Court Martial of certain powers.

All NRM and independent NRM-leaning MPs are required to attend, and a high turnout is expected.