Uganda: Health Authorities Swiftly Contain Mpox Cases in Rubirizi

Health authorities in Rubirizi District have swiftly responded to an Mpox outbreak after six cases were confirmed, five of them among students at St. Michael Secondary School.

The prompt intervention aims to contain the spread and ensure the safety of both students and the surrounding community.

According to Emelda Kyarigonza, the Assistant District Health Officer (ADHO), the first case was detected in a student shortly after schools reopened.

"The disease was still in the incubation period when the first case was identified. Unfortunately, it was later transmitted to her fellow students," she told Nile Post in an interview.

To curb further spread, health officials have implemented strict isolation measures.

"We have set up two separate isolation facilities--one for confirmed cases receiving treatment and another for suspected cases whose samples have been taken for confirmatory tests," Kyarigonza said.

The district health team is also actively tracing contacts to prevent further infections.

"We are closely monitoring all potential contacts and ensuring that necessary precautions are taken," she added.

Despite the outbreak, health officials remain confident that early detection and proper containment will bring the situation under control.

"We urge the public to remain calm and vigilant, as we are doing everything possible to contain the disease," Kyarigonza assured.

Residents have been advised to report any suspected cases and adhere to health guidelines to prevent further transmission.

The Ministry of Health continues to work closely with local authorities to manage the situation effectively.