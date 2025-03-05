Somalia: Mohamed Abdi Hassan Wins Seat 248 in Somalia's Parliament

Dhuusamareeb, Somalia — The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission of Somalia held the election for the vacant Seat 248 in the House of the People of the Federal Parliament today, in the central city of Dhuusamareeb, the capital of Galmudug State.

Mohamed Abdi Hassan secured the seat after a smooth election process this morning. The seat was previously held by Saadaq Cumar Xasan, who stepped down.

Hassan's election was attended by members of the electoral commission and various delegates and proceeded without incident.

The victory marks a further step in Somalia's democratic process, adding a new representative to the country's legislature.