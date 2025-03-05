South Africa: Cape Town to Host Cape Town Cycle Tour

4 March 2025
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

The Western Cape Government (WCG) will welcome over 30 000 cyclists for the Cape Town Cycle Tour set to take place on Sunday, 9 March 2025.

This iconic event is a highlight of Cape Town and the Western Cape's sporting calendar, attracting participants from across the country and around the world.

According to the WCG, major sporting events such as the Cape Town Cycle Tour bring many benefits to the province as international and domestic cyclists are expected to boost the already thriving tourism sector, which is critical to creating jobs.

MEC of Cultural Affairs and Sport, Ricardo Mackenzie, who will also be taking part, said: "We welcome all cyclists to our province, and I am excited to see more and more people taking up cycling and living active and healthy lifestyles. Please be safe during the tour. All the best to the riders and the organisers. I look forward to seeing you out on the road."

The Western Cape Department of Cultural Affairs and Sport supports major sporting events in the province as it encourages regular participation in sports, as well as playing an important role in the economy, from tourism, hospitality, and retail, to creating direct and indirect jobs.

Taking riders on a 109km route around the Cape Peninsula, the Cape Town Cycle Tour has been described as South Africa's must-do cycling event.

Several Cape Town roads will be closed on Saturday and Sunday.

