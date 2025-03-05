Liberia: IOM, WFP Launch Gola-Reap Project to Strengthen Peace, Development

--Along Liberia-Sierra Leone Border

In a major push to promote cross-border cooperation and sustainable development, the International Organization for Migration (IOM), the World Food Program (WFP), and other key partners have launched the GOLA-REAP Project--an initiative focused on Resilience, Empowerment, Access, and Peacebuilding.

The GOLA-REAP project aims to strengthen social cohesion, improve border management, enhance local governance, and promote climate-smart agriculture in border communities along Liberia and Sierra Leone. The initiative targets the Gola Forest Landscape, a crucial transboundary ecosystem that supports biodiversity and facilitates local economies through cross-border trade.

While communities in this region share deep socio-economic and cultural ties, they also face persistent challenges, including illegal cross-border activities, environmental degradation, weak law enforcement, and limited economic opportunities. These issues threaten peace and stability across the region, making collaborative interventions vital.

Funded by the UN Secretary-General's Peacebuilding Fund, the project underscores the importance of cooperation between communities, law enforcement, and government agencies. Its key objectives include enhancing cross-border collaboration, building resilience against external threats, promoting sustainable livelihoods, and fostering long-term peace in Liberia and Sierra Leone.

Speaking at the launch event held over the weekend at Bo Waterside, UN Resident Coordinator for Liberia, Christine Umutoni, underscored the critical role of women and youth in sustaining peace.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Governance International Organisations By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"Youth and women are the critical agents of change in their communities. Their involvement is essential to achieving lasting peace and development," Umutoni emphasized.

Echoing these sentiments, UN Resident Coordinator for Sierra Leone, Seraphine Wakana, highlighted the strategic significance of Grand Cape Mount County in fostering regional peace and economic cooperation. She commended the Government of Liberia for hosting the event and acknowledged the shared responsibility of both nations in maintaining peace.

"This area plays a crucial role in the development of both countries. You are dedicating efforts toward creating a shared present and future--one that we must work to improve," Wakana remarked.

Local leaders also expressed strong support for the GOLA-REAP project. Lawrence V. Sherbo, Commissioner for Liberia's Kongba District, stressed the need to protect the Gola Forest, describing it as a vital resource for future generations.

"The forest is our heritage; we must protect it," Sherbo declared, urging continued efforts to safeguard the ecosystem while promoting sustainable livelihoods.

The launch event brought together a diverse group of stakeholders, including representatives from local communities, national governments, and international organizations in both Liberia and Sierra Leone. This collective approach highlights a shared commitment to addressing the root causes of tension and building a peaceful and prosperous border region.