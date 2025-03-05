Uganda: Legislators Question Finance Ministry Over Rising Supplementary Budgets

Legislators on the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) have accused the Ministry of Finance of financial indiscipline over its frequent use of supplementary budgets.

They argue that the 3% leeway allowing the government to spend without prior parliamentary approval is being misused and must be reviewed through amendments to the Public Finance Management Act.

During a meeting with Finance Ministry officials led by Permanent Secretary Ramathan Ggoobi, committee members raised concerns about the growing number of supplementary requests.

Ggoobi defended the practice, stating that such budgets cater to unforeseen events rather than poor planning.

However, some legislators, including MPs Sarah Opendi and Jessica Ababiku, blamed Parliament for delaying crucial amendments to financial laws.

"It's not the Ministry of Finance that's the problem, it's Parliament that's failing to do its job," Opendi argued.

The committee also questioned the rising government arrears, which have increased from Shs 10.02 trillion to Shs 13.8 trillion.

Additionally, MPs challenged the Finance Ministry's request to write off Shs 247 billion in loans, some dating back to 1990.

"We need to get to the bottom of this," said Committee Chairperson Muwanga Kivumbi. "The Ministry must explain why these loans were issued and why they now want them written off."

The meeting underscored the need for stronger financial oversight and accountability. As one legislator noted, "The public deserves to know how their money is being spent, and it's our duty to ensure it is used responsibly."