Uganda: Legislators Question Finance Ministry Over Rising Supplementary Budgets

4 March 2025
Nile Post (Kampala)
By Sam Ibanda Mugabi

Legislators on the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) have accused the Ministry of Finance of financial indiscipline over its frequent use of supplementary budgets.

They argue that the 3% leeway allowing the government to spend without prior parliamentary approval is being misused and must be reviewed through amendments to the Public Finance Management Act.

During a meeting with Finance Ministry officials led by Permanent Secretary Ramathan Ggoobi, committee members raised concerns about the growing number of supplementary requests.

Ggoobi defended the practice, stating that such budgets cater to unforeseen events rather than poor planning.

However, some legislators, including MPs Sarah Opendi and Jessica Ababiku, blamed Parliament for delaying crucial amendments to financial laws.

"It's not the Ministry of Finance that's the problem, it's Parliament that's failing to do its job," Opendi argued.

The committee also questioned the rising government arrears, which have increased from Shs 10.02 trillion to Shs 13.8 trillion.

Additionally, MPs challenged the Finance Ministry's request to write off Shs 247 billion in loans, some dating back to 1990.

"We need to get to the bottom of this," said Committee Chairperson Muwanga Kivumbi. "The Ministry must explain why these loans were issued and why they now want them written off."

The meeting underscored the need for stronger financial oversight and accountability. As one legislator noted, "The public deserves to know how their money is being spent, and it's our duty to ensure it is used responsibly."

Read the original article on Nile Post.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Nile Post. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.