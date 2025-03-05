Uganda: Govt Denies Role in Kawempe North By-Election Violence As Opposition Raises Doubts

The government has distanced itself from the violence that marred the recent Kawempe North by-election campaigns, instead attributing the incidents to individual perpetrators.

State Minister for Trade, Industry, and Cooperatives, David Bahati, speaking on behalf of the government, condemned the brutality and arrests witnessed during the campaigns, promising that those responsible would be held accountable.

However, Opposition MPs, led by Nyendo-Mukungwe legislator Mathias Mpuuga, dismissed Bahati's remarks, arguing that past cases of election-related violence have gone unpunished.

"From the last elections, those who committed crimes against citizens have never been brought to book. The gentleman who shot journalist Ashraf Kasirye was promoted," Mpuuga said, citing a history of impunity.

He warned that the violence in Kawempe North was a sign of what Ugandans should expect in the 2026 elections.

"The Kawempe by-election is a rehearsal for hard times ahead of us. State violence will not help anybody," he cautioned.

The presence of security forces in the by-election has further fueled skepticism over the government's position.

"There is no rational explanation for military presence in a by-election," Mpuuga said.

The incident has renewed concerns about the country's ability to hold free and fair elections, with critics pointing to a recurring pattern of violence and intimidation.

Human rights groups have repeatedly condemned the handling of election-related violence, calling for greater accountability and stronger protections for citizens' rights.