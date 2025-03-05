Uganda: Govt Says Committed to Guarding Against Election Violence

The government has committed to taking measures to prevent violence during elections nationwide.

The assurance was given by David Bahati, the Minister of Trade for Industries, as he represented the government to respond to numerous complaints regarding alleged security forces' brutality during political campaigns.

On Monday, there were reported incidents of violence as supporters of the National Unity Platform (NUP) embarked on a campaign trail to Kawempe to campaign for their candidate, Elias Nalukoola, in the Kawempe North MP by-election.

The day was marked by chaos and violence, with opposition members alleging that security forces had brutally attacked their supporters and journalists.

However, on Tuesday, Minister Bahati told Parliament that the violent actions witnessed on Monday were not authorized by the state and suggested that those responsible should be held accountable.

He emphasized the government's dedication to ensuring citizens are protected from election-related violence.

"We are doing what we can as government to ensure that people enjoy the freedom ushered in by the NRM, they elect their leader in the free environment and therefore we shall continue to guard against this violence so that people can elect their leaders in a free and fair environment." Bahati said.

On Monday, NUP leader Robert Kyagulanyi accused security forces of attacking his supporters during Nalukoola's campaign.

"The criminal regime rained terror upon us and our supporters today. The intention was to block us and cut our momentum. Too bad for them, our people still showed up in record numbers, defying the sound of bullets and teargas that were being fired in the sidelines of our rally." Kyagulanyi stated on X (formerly Twitter).

The events of Monday raised mixed reactions, with the opposition accusing security forces of violence against their supporters, while some citizens criticized NUP supporters for disregarding traffic regulations during the campaign.

The Kawempe North by-election, which is set to replace Muhammad Ssegirinya who passed away in January, will take place on March 13.

The election is anticipated to be a fierce contest between opposition candidates and the ruling party, National Resistance Movement's flag bearer, Faridah Nambi.