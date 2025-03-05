Uganda Red Cross Expands Road Safety Initiative to Reduce Accidents

The Uganda Red Cross, in partnership with Prudential Uganda and the government, has launched the third phase of its road safety initiative, aiming to cut road accidents and fatalities by 50% by 2030.

Works and Transport Minister Gen. Edward Katumba Wamala emphasized the need for collective action to improve road safety.

"Reducing accidents on our roads requires all of us to take responsibility," he said.

A key focus of the initiative is improving safety among Boda Boda riders.

Katumba urged them to wear helmets and reflective jackets, stressing that such precautions significantly lower the risk of fatal injuries.

He also called on Boda Boda leaders to curb drug and alcohol abuse within their community, warning that intoxicated riders endanger both themselves and passengers.

Superintendent of Police Kananura Michael, the traffic and road safety communications officer, expressed concern over reckless practices, including overloading passengers.

"A single rider carrying three or four passengers cannot control the motorcycle in an emergency," he warned.

The Uganda Red Cross will extend training to key regions, including Kampala Metropolitan, Arua, Masaka, and Mbarara, over the next 8 to 10 months. Secretary-General Robert Kwesiga commended Prudential Uganda for its continued support, noting that the first two phases trained over 16,000 Boda Boda riders and other road users in first aid and traffic regulations.

Phase three aims to reach 60,500 more people, including bus drivers, roadside traders, and police officers.

Prudential Uganda CEO Tetteh Ayitevie shared that his experiences with Kampala's chaotic traffic inspired him to support the initiative.

"We have invested over $5,000 in this project over the past two years and remain committed to furthering our impact," he said.

Kananura revealed that Uganda recorded 5,144 road accident fatalities in 2024, with 2,396 involving Boda Boda riders.

He noted that these riders contribute to 53% of the country's road crashes, making targeted safety interventions crucial.

Beyond training, authorities are integrating road safety education into schools to instill responsible road-use habits in young people.

The Uganda Red Cross will also train traffic officers and first responders, while the government plans to introduce designated safety zones near schools, places of worship, and other high-risk areas.

Katumba urged corporate organizations to take an active role in supporting road safety efforts.

"MTN, these are your customers losing their lives on our roads. Why not donate an ambulance to the Red Cross?" he challenged.

With continued collaboration, the initiative aims to create safer roads and reduce the devastating impact of traffic accidents across Uganda.