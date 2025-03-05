South Africa: Western Cape Anti-Gang Unit and Crime Intelligence Officers Seize 26 Firearms and 50 000 Mandrax Tablets

press release

The National Commissioner of the South African Police Service(SAPS), General Fannie Masemola commends the vigilance and commitment of the Anti-Gang unit (AGU) and Crime Intelligence officers in the Western Cape following the arrest of two suspects at a storage facility in Belville, Cape Town.

The arrest of the man and woman follows the discovery of 50 000 tablets of mandrax and an arms cache including 3xAK47 rifles and 12x9mm pistols amongst other firearms.

These confiscations take place at a time when various security experts, SADC and Interpol officials led by the SAPS are meeting in Pretoria to develop a transnational organised crime national strategy for South Africa.

On the first day of this meeting, General Fannie Masemola highlighted that preventing and combatting drug dealing and trafficking as well as the proliferation of firearms remains a top priority for the country's law enforcement agencies.

"Just two weeks ago, we destroyed more than 16000 firearms and in six years, 279 594 firearms have been destroyed. These were firearms that were seized during crime combatting operations and voluntarily handed over or forfeited to the state. Well done to the teams on the ground for the commitment and dedication", said Gen Masemola.

Through Operation Shanela police continue to seize and confiscate no less 100 illegal and unlicensed firearms on a weekly basis.