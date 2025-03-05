Rwanda: U.S. Deports Rwandan Genocide Convict Ahmed Napoleon Mbonyunkiza

4 March 2025
The New Times (Kigali)
By Aurore Teta Ufitiwabo

The National Public Prosecution Authority (NPPA) on Tuesday, March 4, confirmed the deportation of Ahmed Napoleon Mbonyunkiza from the United States.

Mbonyunkiza, 57, was deported after serving a 15-year prison sentence in the U.S. for sexual assault-related offenses. He was, in 2007, tried and convicted, in absentia, by the Nyakabanda Gacaca Court for his role in the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi.

In a statement, NPPA commended U.S. judicial authorities for their cooperation in deporting genocide fugitives and for their continued support in legal matters.

"NPPA commends the U.S.A. judicial authorities for their cooperation in deporting genocide fugitives, their ongoing assistance in matters of mutual legal support, and their contribution to the global fight against impunity," the statement reads.

Mbonyunkiza's deportation is part of ongoing international efforts to bring genocide perpetrators to justice.

