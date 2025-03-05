Nigeria: NASS Positioning Nigeria for $1tn Economy By 2030 - Senate Leader

4 March 2025
Vanguard (Lagos)

Senate Leader, Sen. Opeyemi Bamidele, on Tuesday said that the upper chamber had been passing diverse laws aimed at positioning Nigeria for a $1 trillion economy by 2030.

Bamidele, representing Ekiti Central Senatorial District, said this at a meeting with a delegation of the United Kingdom Parliament, held at the National Assembly Complex, Abuja.

He said that many of the legislative initiatives were already making a difference in the daily lives of the citizens and the collective prosperity of the country.

The senate leader said that the National Assembly would continue to play pivotal roles in building a resilient economy and functional political system which would guarantee citizens' security.

"Since the birth of the 10th Senate about two years ago, I have been discharging the duties of my office with modest records of accomplishments.

"One of such accomplishments is the timely passage of key legislations, particularly in the areas of fiscal reform and national security.

"By engaging my colleagues across all political divides, we have successfully passed laws aimed at creating an environment for economic competitiveness and positioning Nigeria for a $1 trillion economy by 2030.

"I am proud to say that many of these legislative initiatives are already making a difference in the daily lives of our citizens.

"As we look towards the future, we remain deeply committed to strengthening Nigeria's democratic institutions.

"We are also ensuring that the national assembly continues to play its pivotal role in building a resilient economy and a functional political system that guarantees the security of all," he said.

Bamidele said that the nation's parliament was building synergy with different parliamentary associations and institutions across the world to address the dearth of institutional capacity.

On the issue of gender sensitivity, he promised the delegation that the 10th senate would give the issue attention.

In her presentation, Leader of the delegation, Kate Osamor, solicited for inclusion of more women in the national assembly to address the existing gender gap in the nation's elective offices.

"We have to make sure that more women are in the parliament. Every society is a reflection of elected representatives." Osamor said.

