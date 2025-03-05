Nigeria: School Closure During Ramadan - Katsina Govt Reacts to Controversy

"The Ministry has specifically designed extra lessons for Senior Secondary Certificate Examination (SSCE) candidates in public, private and community schools," Mr Suleiman explained.

The Katsina State Government has addressed concerns surrounding schools closure during the holy month of Ramadan. The state government said the decision is borne out of the need to prioritise both religious observance and educational continuity.

In a response to the ongoing discussions about school operations, the State Ministry of Basic and Secondary Education said it has put in place a strategy to minimise total academic disruption.

The Ministry said it recognised the scorching weather conditions that characterised northern Nigeria, which Katsina State is not left out. "Also, the government is not unaware of unique challenges faced by students and teachers during this sacred month and has developed a responsive framework to support the academic and spiritual needs of those in the final year session," Sani Danjuma Suleiman, Public Relations Officer of the Ministry of Basic and Secondary Education, clarified in a statement on Tuesday.

Explaining the state government's position, he stated, "Our directive is to ensure that students, particularly those preparing for critical examinations, continue their academic preparations."

"The Ministry has specifically designed extra lessons for Senior Secondary Certificate Examination (SSCE) candidates in public, private and community schools," Mr Suleiman explained.

He also reminded parents and public of the existing State Law which direct closure of schools during the sacred month of Ramadan.

"In recognition of the concerns raised by various stakeholders, including the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), the Ministry wishes to inform the public that the extra lessons, commencing on 3rd March, 2025, will be structured to accommodate the unique circumstances of teachers and students observing Ramadan and the environmental conditions.

"The administration of Governor Dikko Umaru Radda remains committed to creating an educational environment that respects religious diversity while also maintaining high academic standards.

"The Government urges all educational institutions to implement these guidelines with sensitivity and ensure students of all faith feel supported and valued," the statement pointed out.