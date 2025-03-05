Somalia: U.S. Embassy Issues Security Alert for U.S. Citizens in Somalia

4 March 2025
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Mogadishu, Somalia — The U.S. Embassy in Somalia issued a security alert for American citizens, reminding them of ongoing risks in the country despite the lifting of restrictions for official U.S. Embassy travelers at Aden Adde International Airport.

The U.S. Department of State's Level 4 travel advisory for Somalia -- urging Americans to "Do Not Travel" -- remains in effect due to significant threats from crime, terrorism, civil unrest, health hazards, kidnapping, and piracy.

The embassy warns that terrorists continue to target Western interests in Somalia, with potential attacks on airports, seaports, checkpoints, government buildings, hotels, restaurants, shopping areas, and other crowded locations. These attacks may occur with little or no warning and could include car bombs, suicide bombings, individual attackers, or mortar fire.

"The risk of kidnapping, bombings, and other attacks remains high," the embassy said in the advisory, urging U.S. citizens to remain vigilant.

The U.S. government has limited capacity to provide emergency assistance to American citizens in Somalia due to the absence of a permanent consular presence in the country.

U.S. citizens are also reminded to sign up for the new STEP (Smart Traveler Enrollment Program) platform to continue receiving important updates from the embassy.

