South Africa: Bus Crash Kills 10, Injures Dozens in Free State - South African News Briefs - March 5, 2025

Bus Crash Kills 10, Injures Dozens in Free State

Ten people have been confirmed dead, and over 31 others injured following a bus crash on the N6 near Reddersburg, reports IOL. The collision involved a City-to-City bus carrying 33 passengers and a truck, occurring approximately 15 km south of Reddersburg towards Smithfield. The death toll may still rise as the situation remains unconfirmed. A total road closure is in effect, with alternative routes provided: travelers from Reddersburg are diverted via the R717 to Edenburg, then the N1 to Springfontein, and finally the R715 to Smithfield, while those from Smithfield are advised to take the R715 to Springfontein and then the N1 to Bloemfontein.

KwaZulu-Natal Flood Victims Seek Permanent Housing

Minister of Human Settlements Thembi Simelane has said they are looking at permanent housing solutions for flood victims in KwaZulu-Natal, reports SABC News. Simelane is on a two-day visit to KwaZulu-Natal to assess damage in flood-affected areas. Flood victims have been relocated to temporary accommodation in the Durban CBD, but challenges persist in phasing out temporary residential units (TRUs), which can remain in use for longer than policies allow. Simelane said that there is a need for permanent solutions, stating that her department is considering options such as purchasing land or buildings and repurposing them into permanent housing facilities.

Free State Sees Rise in Violent Crime

The Free State province has experienced an increase in rape, attempted murder, assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, and common assault cases between October and December last year, while murder, common robbery, burglary, and theft cases decreased, reports SABC News. This was revealed during the release of the third-quarter provincial crime statistics for 2024/2025. Attempted murder rose by 9.3%, and sexual assault increased by 4.4%, with Thabong Police Station in Welkom and Mangaung Metro's Bloemspruit and Kopanong precincts identified as high-crime areas, particularly for property-related crimes and theft from motor vehicles. However, the province saw a reduction in stock theft, attributed to partnerships with farming communities and law enforcement efforts, including the arrest and dismissal of some police officers involved in such crimes. Gender-based violence (GBV) remained alarmingly high, raising concerns about the safety of women and children.

