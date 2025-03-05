Rwanda: 'If She Did It, Why Not Me?' - Dr. Mukamitari's Drive to Transform Rwandan Healthcare

Kigali, Rwanda — "If she did it, then why not me?" - Dr. Victoire Mukamitari.

These words, spoken with quiet determination, encapsulate the spirit of Dr. Victoire Mukamitari, a Resident in Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery at the University Teaching Hospital of Kigali, Rwanda. Inspired by Rwanda's first woman plastic surgeon, Dr. Francoise Mukagaju, Dr. Mukamitari is not only breaking barriers in a male-dominated field but also transforming lives through her work.

"She broke barriers in this male-dominated field," Dr. Mukamitari said. "She paved the way for us women to also join medicine, precisely plastic surgery because initially, there were no females in the field."

Dr. Mukamitari said that Dr. Mukagaju's mentorship was transformative. "She was like a big sister, always encouraging me and pushing me to go further in my studies," she said. This support gave her the confidence to pursue a career in plastic surgery, a field where she now treats a wide range of conditions, from burns and trauma to breast cancer reconstructions and cleft lip repairs.

However, access to timely surgical care remains a significant challenge.

"We only have five plastic surgeons serving 14 million Rwandans," she said. "Patients often wait up to five months for a consultation." She said that limited resources further complicate matters. "The plastic surgery department is still growing, and we often ask patients to buy consumables out-of-pocket, not on insurance, which can be expensive."

The role of mentorship and training

Dr. Mukamitari's training is supported by the College of Surgeons of East Central and Southern Africa (COSECSA), a program that has played a pivotal role in advancing surgical education in Rwanda.

"COSESCA has been incredibly beneficial for my training. It has provided us with valuable collaborations with NGOs like Operation Smile, which sponsored most of our studies. It also connects us with mentors and offers a structured curriculum, making it easier for trainees to navigate their surgical education," she said.

As one of the few female plastic surgeons in Rwanda, Dr. Mukamitari is passionate about inspiring young women to pursue careers in surgery.

"It has to start with us. If we break barriers and excel, others will see that it's possible. Initiatives like Women in Surgery Rwanda, under Women in Surgery Africa, conduct outreach programs in high schools to encourage young girls to pursue medicine and surgery," she said. "They'll think, If they did it, I can also do it."

She said that when Dr. Mukagaju graduated as the top performer in plastic surgery, she set a standard for everyone.

While Rwanda is relatively progressive compared to other countries, challenges still exist.

"Surgery has traditionally been male-dominated, and decision-making can still be a struggle for women. Sometimes, even as a qualified surgeon, your opinions may not be taken seriously simply because you are a woman," she said.

However, she believes in proving her capabilities through work. "You prove them wrong by doing what you're supposed to do," she said. "When they see that you're performing surgeries well, they begin to respect your expertise."

A vision for the future

Artificial intelligence (AI) has the potential to significantly improve surgical settings by making processes more efficient. However, Dr. Mukamitari said that it should not replace the surgeon's expertise.

"AI is a game-changer. It helps streamline procedures and enhances decision-making. But it should complement, not replace, human expertise. As surgeons, we must learn how to integrate AI while ensuring our own knowledge remains at the forefront," she said.

Looking ahead, Dr. Mukamitari sees a promising future for plastic surgery in Rwanda.

"When the department started, there were only two plastic surgeons. Now, we have five, with 15 more in training," she said. "In the next five years, we hope to have around 20 plastic surgeons serving the population. This will reduce wait times and ensure that no one has to travel far or wait months for care."

For Dr. Mukamitari, the most rewarding aspect of her surgical journey is the immediate impact she sees in her patients.

"Plastic surgery is a unique field because, in many cases, you can see the outcome almost immediately or within a few days," she said. The ability to transform a patient's life - whether restoring function or improving appearance - keeps her motivated. "When someone comes in unable to walk, and after two days, they can put their foot on the ground, it's incredibly fulfilling," she said. "Seeing those results firsthand pushes me to keep going."

She expressed deep gratitude to her mentors, sponsors, and the Rwandan government.

'I'm grateful to everyone who has contributed to my career," she said. "From my mentors to organizations like Operation Smile, and the government for creating a safe environment for sponsors to support us. Their contributions have been essential in helping me and my colleagues advance.

