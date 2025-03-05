Nigeria: How Nigeria's Former Immigration Chief Parradang Died in Abuja - Police

According to the police, Mr Parradang checked into the hotel, paying N22,000 for one night's stay.

The Nigerian police have clarified how a retired Comptroller General of the Nigerian Immigration Service, David Parradang, who was speculated to have been killed by kidnappers, died in Abuja.

A statement from the police command in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, said contrary to the widespread speculations, Mr Parradang was found dead in a hotel room in Abuja on Tuesday, hours after his female guest left his room without him.

The statement signed by the Police Public Relations Officer in the FCT police command, Josephine Adeh, a superintendent of police, said Mr Parradang arrived at Joy House Hotel, Area 3 Junction, Abuja, at about 12 p.m. on 3 March. It said Mr Parradang drove a black Mercedes Benz to the hotel.

"Shortly thereafter, he directed the hotel room attendant to escort a female guest who had come to visit to his room. This lady left the hotel premises around 4 p.m. of the same day.

"Mr Parradang did not exit his room after the lady left. Around 4 a.m. of 04 March 2025, a friend who is a military officer, concerned for his wellbeing, traced him to the hotel. Upon arrival, the hotel receptionist and the officer proceeded to his room, where Mr Parradang was found deceased, seated in a chair," the statement said.

The Durumi Police Station was notified, and officers promptly arrived at the scene, secured the area, took photographs, and collected all relevant evidence to preserve the integrity of the crime scene.

"The body has been transferred to the National Hospital for necessary procedures, and hotel staff are currently cooperating with police investigations," the statement said, adding that effort is making effort to arrest the lady.

The police urged the public and media outlets to refrain from spreading unverified information, including claims of kidnapping, that may incite fear or panic.

Read the statement of the police in full.

P͟R͟E͟S͟S͟ R͟E͟L͟E͟A͟S͟E͟

Date: March 04, 2025.

From: Public Relations Officer, FCT Police Command, Abuja.

In light of the recent reports alleging that retired Comptroller General of the Nigerian Immigration Service, David Shikfu Parradang, was kidnapped and subsequently killed, we wish to clarify the facts surrounding this incident to ensure accurate information is disseminated to the public.

On March 3, 2025, at approximately 12:00 PM, Mr. Parradang arrived at Joy House Hotel, Area 3 Junction, driving a black Mercedes Benz. He checked into the hotel, paying a sum of Twenty two thousand naira (N22,000) for one night's stay. Shortly thereafter, he directed the hotel room attendant to escort a female guest who had come to visit to his room. This lady left the hotel premises around 04:00PM of the same day.

Mr. Parradang did not exit his room after the lady left. Around 04:00 AM of 04 March 2025, a friend who is a military officer, concerned for his wellbeing, traced him to the hotel. Upon arrival, the hotel receptionist and the officer proceeded to his room, where Mr. Parradang was found deceased, seated in a chair.

The Durumi Police Station was notified and officers promptly arrived at the scene, secured the area, took photographs, and collected all relevant evidence to preserve the integrity of the crime scene. The body has been transferred to the National Hospital for necessary procedures, and hotel staff are currently cooperating with Police investigations.

Effort is in top gear to effect the arrest of the lady.

We urge the public and media outlets to refrain from spreading unverified information, including claims of kidnapping, that may incite fear or panic. The FCT Police Command is committed to conducting a thorough investigation to uncover the circumstances surrounding Mr. Parradang's death. We appreciate your cooperation and understanding as we work to ensure justice is served.

For any further inquiries, please contact the FCT Police Public Relations Office.

SP Josephine Adeh,

Police Public Relations Officer,

FCT Police Command,

Abuja.