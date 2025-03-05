Zimbabwe: Transformed Border Tackles Environment Pollution Issues

Picture this: As you approach the border, you are greeted by a clean, modern facility with strategically placed litter bins and clear, eye-catching signs encouraging proper waste disposal.

It is not just about functionality, it's about creating an ambiance that inspires travellers and border users to take responsibility for their waste.

After all, a clean environment is not just a luxury, it's a basic human right and a shared global aspiration.

And that is now the case at Beitbridge Boarder Post, where Zimbabwe's long battle against environmental pollution has finally taken a refreshing turn with the successful completion of the US$300 million border transformation project.

This is not just another infrastructure upgrade, it's a game-changer.

Beyond the sleek new terminals for freight, buses, private cars and pedestrians, the project introduces cutting-edge waste management systems designed to tackle pollution head-on. It's a breath of fresh air, literally and figuratively, for a nation that has grappled with the effects of environmental neglect.

But why does this matter so much? The answer lies in the ripple effects of poor environmental management. When waste isn't handled properly, it doesn't just sit there, it becomes a breeding ground for diseases like cholera and tuberculosis (TB).

Zimbabwean authorities know this all too well. The country ranks 17th globally for its high TB burden, with around 40 000 infections reported annually.

TB is the second leading cause of severe illness and death in Zimbabwe, a stark reminder of how environmental neglect can directly impact public health.

In the last decade, the state of pollution at Beitbridge Border Post had become a thorn in the flesh for many residents and those transiting through SADC's busiest inland port of entry.

The town is home to an estimated 100 000 people and has a daily transit population of 15 000 which at peak times rises to 35 000.

The worst affected residents are those living in western suburbs, especially Dulivhadzimu and Limpopo View and the water treatment plant.

It is reported that the volume of traffic and people have been increasing each year.

According to the Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (Zimra) in 2024, they processed 217 152 in coming and 254 875 outgoing trucks at Beitbridge Border Post.

The status quo in this area, where only the export side is paved has been a ticking health time bomb for border officials on the arrivals commercial section and over 3 000 residents living directly on the west of the border post risk contracting TB and other diseases.

In addition to carbon toxins coming from vehicles, there is a lot of fine dust coming (rising) from this area 24 hours a day, as haulage trucks, buses and other vehicular traffic navigate through the port of entry.

Some of the most common diseases emanating from exposures include emphysema, asthma attacks and after paving the border post, dust emissions are expected to decrease providing relief to adjacent property owners.

The Government has over a decade been trying to upgrade the port of entry into a modern urban centre without success due to a number of issues including funding and bureaucracy.

However, the year 2018 was a turning point when the Government entered into a private public partnership with the Zimborders Consortium to upgrade the border into a modern urban centre at a cost of US$300 million. The consortium carried out the project between 2019 and 2022.

Major civil works under this project included the construction of more commercial customs offices, paving, and expansion of sewer and water reticulation facilities, separation of traffic into buses, light vehicles, tourists, commercial vehicles, and construction of a commercial bridge to link with South Africa.

Environmental Management Agency (EMA) spokesperson Ms Amkela Sidange said the laying of concrete at the border post will reduce fugitive dust emissions which had become common at the border post before its transformation.

"We are happy about the dust suppression measures being done following the laying of concrete around the border which had become a perennial challenge especially on the commercial side. This has reduced air pollution in that area," said Ms Sidange.

"The provision of proper solid waste disposal facilities is another positive development that has reduced littering and the litter disposal points are clearly marked for travellers and other border users.

"It is also important to note that the border is paved and there are properly designed storm drains to collect runoff water created by the artificial basin," said Ms Sidange.

She said pollution of nearby water bodies has been stopped.

Ms Sidange advised border users and travellers to ensure they dispose of waste at provided facilities to minimise cases of pollution. Besides paving and providing solid waste disposal facilities the project developers have also created green spaces that aid in beautifying the border area as well as providing climate services.

A Beitbridge based environment champion, Miss Linet Ndou who is also the executive director of UKUNA Environment Association said the design of the border had been made to consider the three pillars of sustainable development.

These are environmental, social and economic; essentially meaning that to achieve sustainable development, one must consider and balance the impacts on the environment, society and the economy simultaneously.

"The building's designs are sustainable at all the three terminals and the reduction of congestion means there is low carbon emission from idle vehicles," she said.

"This means litter is reduced because there are no long queues or delays in the movement of goods and people. Where there is slow movement and overcrowding, managing solid waste becomes a challenge.

"We are pleased to note the construction of other out of port facilities through this project among them a new sewer oxidation dam, the landscaping, the new animal plant and quarantine facility. All these help authorities in creating and managing our environment," she said.

Miss Ndou said the local authority has been consistently clearing solid waste from the border, a move that has led to improved issues of cleanliness.

Beitbridge Mayor Councillor Peter Mafuta noted that the border upgrade was a step in the right direction in terms of improving environmental management.

He encouraged local business owners to consider paving around their businesses and to provide proper solid waste disposal facilities within their premises.

"The set up at the new border, where the whole area is paved, there are green spaces and solid waste disposal facilities is a step in the right direction as we walk the road to maintain a clean and safe environment," said Clr Mafuta.

"We also need to carry residents and the business community along in ensuring that we match the environmental management standards at the border and across the town."

He said already the town holds an annual mayor's half marathon to raise awareness on environmental management issues within the border, the highways and the entire town.

Town clerk, Mr Loud Ramakgapola said, "The border post is an example of a place well kept. Their management of solid waste is next to none. The whole border area is well paved and has bins in strategic areas. There is always visibility of cleaners. The management of their solid waste is just impressive and I wish all businesses can take a leaf from Zimborders," he said.

Beitbridge produces an estimated 1 000 tonnes of solid waste monthly, but the local authority can only collect 700 tonnes.

It is also understood that the municipality is currently working on modernising the current landfill in line with the town's transformation into a city.