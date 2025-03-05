Zimbabwe: SA-Based Conglomerate to Build U.S.$15m Mall in Harare

South African-based conglomerate CJ Global Express Group Unlimited is set to build a state-of-the-art mall in Sandton Hydon Park, west of the capital city of Harare.

Professor Clemence Jaricha, owner and founder of CJ Global Express Group Unlimited, said the mall will include shops, offices, and a service station, among other facilities.

He said the two-story mall would bring a unique shopping experience to the local community.

"We are excited to introduce a mall that will showcase the best of local and international brands," said Prof Jaricha, whose company has been on a 17-year hiatus after relocating to South Africa in 2008.

"We are using this project as a way of reintegrating into the Zimbabwe economy and we hope that this will influence other investors to follow suit," he said.

Construction of the emporium is estimated to cost between US$10 and US$15 million.

Professor Jaricha said the mall project would create 2 000 to 5 000 new jobs.

He pointed out that the project would be undertaken in partnership with local company Delatfin Investment Pty Ltd, owned by businessman Mr Clemence Zingoni.

"We are thrilled to collaborate with CJ Global Express Group Unlimited and bring this iconic development to Sandton Hydon," said Dr Flex.

CJ Global Express Group Unlimited, which is made up of seven divisions that cut across various spheres of business, has carried out successful mall developments in South Africa, including in Durban's KwaZulu-Natal Province and Greenville in the Eastern Cape Province.

The group of companies has a global presence spanning 45 countries and a legacy of 25 years of commitment to excellence.