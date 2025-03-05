Angola: Cholera in Angola With 97 New Cases Reported in the Last 24 Hours

Luanda — Ninety-seven new cases of cholera were reported in the last 24 hours in Angolan provinces of Luanda, Bengo, Icolo and Bengo, Malanje and Cabinda.

According to the Ministry of Health Information Bulletin, which updates daily cholera data in Angola, in the last 24 hours, two deaths were also recorded in Luanda.

Of the 97 reported cases, 66 are from Luanda, 15 from Bengo, 11 from Icolo and Bengo, four from Malanje and Cabinda.

According to the note, 59 people have been discharged and 145 patients are currently hospitalized with the disease in various health units in the country.

The affected people are aged between two and 100 years, of whom 56% are male.

Since the beginning of the outbreak in January this year, a cumulative total of 5,749 cases have been reported, with 2,963 in Luanda, 2,004 in Bengo, 642 in Lcolo and Bengo, 68 in Malanje, 29 in Cuanza Sul, 10 in Uíge, the same number in Huambo, seven in Huila and Cabinda. five in Zaire, two in Cuanza Norte, while Cunene and Cubango one each.

Since the beginning of the outbreak, there have been 204 deaths, of which 105 in Luanda, 74 in Bengo, 19 in Lcolo and Bengo, three in Malanje, two in Cuanza Sul and one in Cabinda. MCN/DOJ