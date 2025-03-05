Angola: Cholera in Angola With 97 New Cases Reported in the Last 24 Hours

3 March 2025
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — Ninety-seven new cases of cholera were reported in the last 24 hours in Angolan provinces of Luanda, Bengo, Icolo and Bengo, Malanje and Cabinda.

According to the Ministry of Health Information Bulletin, which updates daily cholera data in Angola, in the last 24 hours, two deaths were also recorded in Luanda.

Of the 97 reported cases, 66 are from Luanda, 15 from Bengo, 11 from Icolo and Bengo, four from Malanje and Cabinda.

According to the note, 59 people have been discharged and 145 patients are currently hospitalized with the disease in various health units in the country.

The affected people are aged between two and 100 years, of whom 56% are male.

Since the beginning of the outbreak in January this year, a cumulative total of 5,749 cases have been reported, with 2,963 in Luanda, 2,004 in Bengo, 642 in Lcolo and Bengo, 68 in Malanje, 29 in Cuanza Sul, 10 in Uíge, the same number in Huambo, seven in Huila and Cabinda. five in Zaire, two in Cuanza Norte, while Cunene and Cubango one each.

Since the beginning of the outbreak, there have been 204 deaths, of which 105 in Luanda, 74 in Bengo, 19 in Lcolo and Bengo, three in Malanje, two in Cuanza Sul and one in Cabinda. MCN/DOJ

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.