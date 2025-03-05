Angola: Over 380 Illegal Foreigners Expelled From Cabinda

Cabinda — Three hundred and 81 foreign citizens have been repatriated in recent days by the Foreign Migration Service (SME) in Angolan Cabinda province for illegal stay in the national territory.

According to a press release from the SME, these are 177 citizens of the Democratic Republic of Congo and four from Congo, which were returned to their countries of origin from the border posts of Yema and Massabi, as part of the actions to combat illegal immigration in the region.

The authorities promise to continue with inspection and control operations throughout the province, in order to reduce the rate of this phenomenon in Cabinda.

With an estimated population of more than 800,000 inhabitants, the province of Cabinda shares a vast land, sea and river border with the two neighboring countries. JFC/JAR/DOJ