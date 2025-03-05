Angola: Over 380 Illegal Foreigners Expelled From Cabinda

4 March 2025
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Cabinda — Three hundred and 81 foreign citizens have been repatriated in recent days by the Foreign Migration Service (SME) in Angolan Cabinda province for illegal stay in the national territory.

According to a press release from the SME, these are 177 citizens of the Democratic Republic of Congo and four from Congo, which were returned to their countries of origin from the border posts of Yema and Massabi, as part of the actions to combat illegal immigration in the region.

The authorities promise to continue with inspection and control operations throughout the province, in order to reduce the rate of this phenomenon in Cabinda.

With an estimated population of more than 800,000 inhabitants, the province of Cabinda shares a vast land, sea and river border with the two neighboring countries. JFC/JAR/DOJ

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.