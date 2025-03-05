Nigeria: Fresh Twist in Rivers LG Crisis As Chairmen Elected Under Amaechi Seek Reinstatement

Council chairmen elected during the administration of former Governor Chibuike Amaechi have said they are the most suitable to take over the council secretariats across the 23 local government areas of Rivers State.

The local government chairmen were removed from office soon after Minister of Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, took over as governor in 2015.

At a press briefing in Port Harcourt, the state capital, on Tuesday, they said although validly elected, they were illegally removed by Wike when he assumed office in May, 2015.

Speaking on behalf of the group the 2015 chairman of ALGON in the state and the former Chairman of Andoni local government area, Hon. Imie Benson, recalled that the Court of Appeal, Port Harcourt Division, had set aside the July 9, 2015 judgment of the Federal High Court, Port Harcourt which nullified the Local Government Council election conducted by the Rivers State Independent Electoral Commission (RSIEC) on May 23, 2015.

Hon. Imie said the Appeal court in its judgment delivered on Friday, February 28, 2025 on the appeal filed by the Chairmen of the 22 Local Government Councils challenging the nullification of the 2015 Council election in Appeal Number CA/PH/172/2024 (Hon. Augustine P. Ngo & 22 Ors v. People's Democratic Party & Ors), nullified and set aside the judgment of the Federal High Court on grounds of violent breach and abuse of the Appellants' right to fair hearing.

He said the Court of Appeal bemoaned the trial Court presided over by Justice Lambo Akanbi for refusing to hear and determine two motions for Joinder as an interested party filed by the Appellants in Suit Number FHC/PH/CS/84/2015 (People's Democratic Party v. INEC & Ors) seeking to restrain the Independent National Electoral Commission from releasing the Register of Voters to the Rivers State Independent Electoral Commission for the conduct of the Council election scheduled for May 23, 2015.

He said, "In the ruling, the Court of Appeal noted that the 1st Respondent (PDP) and other Respondents were duly served but did not file any Reply brief in opposition to the Appellants brief in the appeal, leaving the appeal of the Appellants unchallenged

"It must be recalled that, at the time of the judgement referred to above, there was no vacancy at the Local Government Council and that constrained the Appeal Court from making consequential orders in relation thereto.

On the other hand, and on the same date of Friday 28 February, the Supreme court in one of the matters decided upon on the said date sacked all the council chairmen clected on 5 of October, 2024 for contravening the extant provisions of RSIEC Laws, among others

"Based on the above, the rightful persons to occupy the vacant positions at the Local Government Councils in Rivers State are the duly 2015 elected Council Chairmen Vice Chairmen and Councilors, having been lawfully recognized by the Court of Appeal after a protracted legal battle."

He said based on the supreme court ruling which nullified the October 5, 2024, local government election in the state, they were the rightful persons to take over the respective local government areas in the state.