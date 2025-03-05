Nigeria: Ogoni Demands Licensing of Indigenous Companies As Condition for Oil Exploration

The people of Ogoni ethnic nationality have called on the federal government to grant indigenous companies of Ogoni extraction licences to drill oil.

The President of MOSOP, Mr Fagelo Nsuke and the President of the National Youth Council of Ogonis (NYCOP), Comrade Barinuazor Emmanuel, who spoke on behalf of a coalition of Ogoni ethnic groups in a peaceful protest in Bori, Khana LGA of Rivers State, on Tuesday, said one of the conditions for the resumption of oil exploration activities in their land include granting operational licenses to indigenous Ogoni companies to drill oil.

Mr Fagelo Nsuke in his speech listed other conditions for resumption of exploration activities to include the unbundling of OML11 and providing compensation to the Ogoni people.

On his part, Barinuazor Emmanuel called for a panel of inquiry into the death of the four Ogoni indigenes who he said were killed at Giokoo in Gokana local government of the state.

Emmanuel reiterated the group's demands, which include the exoneration of Ken Saro-Wiwa, allegedly at the hands of Ken Saro-Wiwa and eight other Ogoni activists, rather than a pardon as, he added, he was denied a fair hearing by General Sani Abacha.

"We want justice to be served, and we want those responsible to be held accountable. We will not accept any decision that is imposed on us without our input. We will resist any attempt to marginalize us or to ignore our rights.

"We are not against development. We are against exploitation and marginalization. We want to be part of the decision-making process, and we want our rights to be respected," Emmanuel said.

He pointed out that the Ogoni youths want oil exploration resumption in Ogoniland, but the federal government must engage in roundtable discussions with the Ogoni people.

He also appealed to the national security adviser to call the Ogoni political class to order, as they may sabotage the president's genuine intentions of ensuring resumption of oil exploration activities in their land.