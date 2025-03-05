Nigeria: NASS Positioning Nigeria for $1trn Economy By 2030 - Senate Leader

The Senate Leader, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele, yesterday, outlined the accomplishments of the 10th National Assembly, stating that the upper chamber has been passing diverse laws aimed at enhancing economic competitiveness and positioning Nigeria for a $1 trillion economy by 2030.

Bamidele, who represents Ekiti Central, added that many of these legislative initiatives are already impacting Nigerians' daily lives and contributing to the nation's collective prosperity.

He made these remarks yesterday in Abuja during a meeting with a delegation from the United Kingdom Parliament at the New Senate Wing, National Assembly Complex.

The UK delegation, led by MP Kate Osamor (Edmonton and Winchmore Hill), included Rt. Hon. David Mundell (Dumfriesshire, Clydesdale & Tweeddale), Dame Karen Buck (Westminster North), Lord Jonathan Oates (House of Lords), Dr. Beccy Cooper (Worthing West), and Rt. Hon. Fred Thomas (Plymouth Moor View).

During the session, Bamidele explained that the National Assembly remains committed to fostering a resilient economy and a functional political system, ensuring security and stability for all citizens.

"Since the birth of the 10th Senate about two years ago, I have been discharging my duties with modest records of accomplishment. One of such is the timely passage of key legislation, particularly in the areas of fiscal reform and national security," he stated.

"By working across party lines, we have enacted laws that foster economic growth and position Nigeria for a $1 trillion economy by 2030. These initiatives are already making a difference in the daily lives of Nigerians."

Bamidele emphasised that the National Assembly remains committed to strengthening Nigeria's democratic institutions, ensuring that governance structures support economic resilience and national security.

Bamidele disclosed that Nigeria's parliament is building synergy with global parliamentary associations and institutions to address the challenge of institutional capacity and enhance governance effectiveness.

In her remarks, MP Kate Osamor called for greater gender representation in the National Assembly and urged more opportunities for women in political offices.

"We have to make sure more women are in parliament. Every society is a reflection of its elected representatives," she stated.

Bamidele assured the UK delegation that gender sensitivity remains a priority for the 10th Senate, recalling that the 9th Senate had made significant progress in this area before its tenure ended in June 2023.

Bamidele reiterated that the National Assembly would continue to play its pivotal role in shaping economic policies, strengthening governance, and ensuring security for all Nigerians.

"As we look towards the future, we remain deeply committed to strengthening Nigeria's democratic institutions and ensuring that the National Assembly continues to build a resilient economy that guarantees the security and prosperity of all citizens."