Uganda: Museveni Urges Use of Alternative Dispute Resolution to Strengthen Justice System

President Museveni has emphasized the need to strengthen Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) mechanisms, calling for their expansion to grassroots levels as a more effective and affordable means of justice.

He made the call while presiding over the swearing-in ceremony of 21 recently appointed judges of the High Court at State House, Entebbe.

The judges sworn-in include;Justice Sarah Langa Siu , Justice Rosemary Bareebe Ngabirano, Justice Mary Babirye, Justice Lillian Alum Omara, Justice Charles Kasibayo, Justice Mary Kaitesi Kisakye, Justice Susan Odongo,Justice Karooli Lwanga Ssemogerere, Justice Joanita Gertrude Bushara,

Justice Simon Peter Kinobe Mutegeki,Justice Vincent Opyene, Justice Sarah Birungi Kalibbala, Justice Isaac Teko Bony, Justice Deepa Verma, Justice Flavia Grace Lamuno, Justice Fatuma Nanziri Bwanika, Justice Kwemara Kafuuzi Gelase,Justice Godfrey Himbaza, Justice Andrew Khaukha, Justice Dr. Ginamia Melody Ngwatu and Justice Ida Nakiganda.

Speaking to the judicial officers, President Museveni proposed renaming ADR to "Original Dispute Resolution," arguing that traditional systems of resolving conflicts have long existed in African cultures and should be embraced alongside formal legal processes.

"According to our original dispute resolution, like in Banyankole tradition, if a woman was unhappy in her marriage, she would return to her parents, and both families would sit down and have a roundtable discussion. Whoever was found wrong, be it the husband or wife would pay some sort of compensation, except in serious cases like murder," he said.

He thus reiterated his call to expand ADR to every corner of Uganda, emphasizing the need for fast, fair, and affordable dispute resolution.

The President stressed that local tribunals should be empowered to handle minor cases, reducing the burden on formal courts and ensuring that justice is delivered swiftly.

"We need to take ADR down to the villages, Let the local tribunals handle cases like stolen goats or family disputes. It's cheaper, quicker, and rooted in our culture," he said.

President Museveni expressed satisfaction that ADR was finally gaining recognition but challenged judicial officers to make it more accessible to ordinary citizens.

"Why can't you sit down and listen instead of standing here and there with arguments of objection and My Lord ? This system you are using is very expensive. We need to downgrade ADR to the villages. Remove magistrates from handling village cases and use local tribunals. If someone steals a goat, they can replace it immediately instead of dragging the case through costly legal procedures," he said.

The president underscored the effectiveness of ADR by drawing from biblical history, referencing the famous story of King Solomon.

"Even King Solomon used this system about 4,000 years ago. When two women came to him claiming to be the mother of a living child, Solomon ordered the baby to be cut in half. The real mother pleaded to spare the child's life, and the other agreed to the proposal. Solomon then gave the child to the true mother. That was fast, fair, and effective dispute resolution," he narrated.

The president urged the judiciary to prioritize justice for the common person, emphasizing three key principles that should guide the justice system: calmness (obuteka), justice (obulinganiza), and economic strength (enkubito).

On calmness, President Museveni stressed that the primary goal of any justice system should be to maintain peace and calmness in society. He explained that when justice is delayed or denied, it creates anger and unrest, undermining social harmony.

"Justice should ensure calmness in the country. No one should feel angry because of failure to get justice," he said.

He pointed out the dangers of releasing criminals back into the community through police bonds and judicial bails, especially those who steal resources meant to uplift vulnerable populations.

"In villages, we give people pigs, chickens, and other support under government programs, but when thieves steal these, the police give them bonds, and the courts give them bail. This discredits the justice system at the grassroots level," President Museveni noted.

He called for a justice system that resolves disputes quickly and fairly, preventing unnecessary tension and frustration among the people.

The president emphasized that justice must focus on equality and fairness, ensuring that those who have been wronged receive redress.

According to him, the judicial system should be driven by the need to protect the rights of victims and hold offenders accountable without bias or unnecessary delay.

"Justice means ensuring there is fairness for the one who is wronged," he said.

He urged judicial officers to recognize that justice is not just about legal procedures but about achieving real solutions for the people.

The president warned against practices that prioritize legal formalities over substantive justice, reiterating that ordinary Ugandans need quick, clear resolutions to their disputes, not prolonged legal battles.

President Museveni further appealed to the judiciary to reconsider the frequent granting of bail to offenders, especially those involved in stealing government resources intended to support local communities.

"For the judiciary, I am appealing to you ,no more bail for such cases," he said firmly.

Linking justice to economic realities, President Museveni highlighted that the effectiveness of the justice system is closely tied to the country's economic strength.

He explained that while the government is committed to increasing judicial budgets and salaries, this must be done in line with economic growth.

"The strength of a blow depends on the muscles, the budget depends on the strength of the economy," President Museveni said.

He pointed out that Uganda currently collects only 13% of its GDP in taxes, compared to countries like Poland, which collect up to 20%. As a result, he emphasized the importance of realistic demands for resources, cautioning against pressuring the government for more funding when the economy is still growing.

"It's not that we didn't want to pay better before, but the economy was small. Now, it is growing, but we cannot demand money at the wrong time," he explained.

Drawing from Uganda's history, President Museveni reminded his audience that when the National Resistance Army (NRA) was being built, soldiers worked for little or no pay because the economy could not support higher wages.

He assured the judiciary that judicial budgets would increase over time as the economy continues to expand.

"The issue of the budget will increase , it's just a question of when, not whether," he said.

President Museveni further congratulated the newly appointed judges and reminded them of their critical role in upholding justice, promoting calmness, and aligning their work with the country's economic realities.

"Let justice bring calmness, fairness, and economic strength," he concluded.

The Chief Justice of Uganda, Alfonse Owiny- Dollo, also highlighted the importance of ADR in delivering justice, urging judicial officers to embrace and strengthen the system.

He noted that ADR has played a critical role in maintaining stability in Uganda.

"Over 90% of all known disputes worldwide are resolved through ADR. What has stabilized Uganda is not just the formal justice system but also traditional and informal justice mechanisms. As a judiciary, we are working to formalize these systems to make justice more accessible and efficient," he said.

He also called on the newly sworn-in judges to champion ADR and appealed to President Museveni to allocate a budget specifically for its implementation.

"We are requesting Your Excellency to allocate a budget for ADR so that we can institutionalize and strengthen this system. It is a key pillar in ensuring justice is served fairly and efficiently," he added.

The Chief Justice also acknowledged the tremendous growth in Uganda's judiciary, attributing it to President Museveni's commitment to justice sector reforms.

"Never before has the judiciary received 30 judicial officers at once; 21 High Court judges, 8 Court of Appeal justices, and 1 Supreme Court justice. These are historical appointments, and I hail and congratulate you, Your Excellency, in equal measure," he stated.

The Chief Justice also urged them to uphold integrity, dispense justice without fear or favor, and remain committed to their judicial oath.

"You have taken an oath never to fear or be influenced by affection or ill will. In this era of the Fourth Industrial Revolution, where everyone can speak freely, you must stay true to your duty of understanding and applying the law as it was passed by Parliament," he advised.

He warned against corruption, reminding judicial officers that their work is a sacred duty that requires the highest level of integrity.

The Minister of Justice and Constitutional Affairs, Norbert Mao reminded the newly sworn-in judges of the immense responsibility that comes with their roles, urging them to uphold the rule of law and remain mindful that their decisions will always be subject to public scrutiny.

"We call upon the newly sworn-in judges to remember that they, too, will be judged by history, by the people, and by their conscience. Whatever you do, always consider the context of each case, especially those involving the security and stability of our nation," he emphasized.

He warned against the dangers posed by those who masquerade as defenders of democracy, stressing the importance of adhering to the Constitution.

"Sometimes, enemies of democracy disguise themselves as its champions. It is crucial to stay rooted in the Constitution and ensure that even the most unpopular members of our society are accorded the right to due process," Mao said.

He also praised the diversity of the newly appointed judges, noting that their varied backgrounds would greatly enrich the judiciary and strengthen its ability to serve all Ugandans.

"We thank you, Your Excellency, for the diversity reflected in these appointments. It is refreshing to have judges who truly understand the different regions and cultures of Uganda. This fosters inclusivity and strengthens our justice system," he remarked.

"Just like tomatoes, oranges, and other fruits come together to make a good salad, so too does the diversity within our judiciary create unity and balance," he said.

Mao further highlighted the growth of Uganda's judiciary, made possible by the country's expanding economy.

"We should celebrate the fact that we have an economy capable of supporting a judiciary with over 100 High Court judges, 35 justices of the Court of Appeal, and soon, 15 justices of the Supreme Court," he stated.

The ceremony was also attended by Jackson Kafuuzi, the Deputy Attorney General, Judiciary leadership, family members of the sworn-in judges, among others.