African Women in Politics - A Decisive Summit for the Future of Women's Leadership

At a time when women's place in politics remains a major issue on the African continent, the 2025 Summit on Women's Political Leadership in Africa is a must-attend event.

Scheduled for 8th March 2025, International Women's Rights Day, the event will be organized by the African Governance Centre in Accra under the theme ‘Women and Politics in Africa: Progress, Challenges and Prospects’. It will bring together influential political figures, experts in governance and African decision-makers.

In partnership with Ghana's Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection, the summit aims to encourage strategic reflection on the mechanisms that need to be improved to ensure greater representation of women in African governance.

This will involve promoting inclusive policies, strengthening advocacy for greater political equity and exploring best practices to encourage women's access in decision-making positions.

Political leaders, ministers, parliamentarians, activists and experts in governance will be taking part in the discussions to identify effective solutions for more prominent female leadership across the continent.

A Wide-Ranging Forum For Women's Political Exchange

Despite the fact that several African nations have made significant progress in terms of female representatives on decision-making committees, whether in Central, West or even North Africa, to mention just a few, the challenges remain.

These challenges, which are like a wick in a soup, remain the key points for resolving women's place in the political arena.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Africa Governance International Organisations By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

For many, these are ‘gender stereotypes’. Among them are cultural barriers and insufficient institutional support to overcome. The aim of the summit is to provide strong recommendations for addressing these shortcomings and ensuring that women's voices are heard in decision-making processes in the long term.

By fostering constructive dialogue and highlighting the inspiring stories of women leaders, the 2025 Summit on Women's Political Leadership in Africa intends to serve as a guiding for more inclusive governance that reflects the realities of the continent.

The Centre for African Governance (CGA) is a policy, advocacy and research think tank dedicated to the enhancement of governance systems across Africa. It serves as a strategic platform to promote democratic governance, economic transformation, political cooperation, institutional development and regulation on the continent.

The CGA also works with policymakers, political leaders, civil society organizations and international partners to address governance challenges, drive institutional reforms and support Africa's broader agenda of political and economic transformation.

It is essential to emphasize that the equitable participation and women's empowerment in political and public life is essential to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals by 2030. For institutional organizations such as UN Women, it is fundamental that women develop their values and their strength with a view to a prevailing future.