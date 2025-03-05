Ghana: Etranzact Named 2024 Fintech Company of the Year

eTranzact Ghana, a leading digital payments service provider, has been named Fintech Company of the Year at the 4th Ghana Fintech Awards.

The event, organised by the Ghana FinTech and Payments Association in partnership with Arkel Limited, recognises excellence in Ghana's fintech sector and highlights the industry's rapid growth and innovation.

This year's awards featured 25 categories and focused on the theme: 'Building Trust in Ghana's Digital Economy: The Essential Role of Cybersecurity and Data Privacy.' The event emphasised the importance of security and trust in driving digital transformation across the country.

Receiving the award, Chief Executive Officer, Dr John Obeng Apea, expressed gratitude to customers, staff, and management for their dedication to innovation and quality service delivery.

He noted that this was the second time eTranzact Ghana had won the Fintech Company of the Year award, reinforcing its commitment to providing secure and innovative financial solutions.

Dr Apea said the company has been a pioneer in Ghana's fintech space for two decades, playing a key role in shaping the digital payments landscape.

He described the award as both a milestone and a motivation to continue developing cutting-edge technology that enhances financial services.

Furthermore, Dr Apea assured that eTranzact Ghana remains committed to building a secure and seamless digital financial ecosystem that empowers individuals and businesses.

"The company has been at the forefront of digital innovation, introducing groundbreaking payment solutions that improve efficiency, security, and accessibility," he indicated.

"Over the years, it has developed secure platforms serving banks, businesses, government agencies, and consumers, offering services such as mobile payments, web transactions, Gh-Link prepaid cards, and mobile apps," he added.

Moreover, Dr Apea said eTranzact Ghana has also played a significant role in promoting financial inclusion, powering mobile money services, and facilitating cross-border remittances.

"With 20 years of experience in digital payments, eTranzact Ghana has consistently evolved to meet the changing needs of businesses and consumers. Its latest recognition highlights its impact in advancing Ghana's digital economy and reaffirms its position as a top player in the fintech industry," he stated.

The awards continue to serve as a platform for encouraging innovation, collaboration, and excellence in the fintech space.