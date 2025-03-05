Monrovia — A team of fire experts from Minnesota has officially concluded that the fire that severely damaged the Capitol Building last year was an act of arson. The investigation, led by experienced fire chiefs Kenneth Prillaman, Mark Lynde, and Jerry Streich, determined that the fire was intentionally set based on a detailed analysis of fire patterns, witness testimonies, and physical evidence collected at the scene.

The team identified the Speaker's podium as the point of origin for the fire.

According to their report shared by the Spoon Network on its live show, witnesses observed that the breaking of windows on the west side of the building allowed oxygen to enter, intensifying the spread of the fire.

The fire investigators ruled out any electrical causes, confirming that no signs of arcing or short-circuiting were found in the area.

"Further findings revealed eight one-gallon containers near exits, which had not been seen during a legislative meeting held less than 24 hours prior to the fire. The team noted that the containers' strategic placement near escape routes seemed intended to obstruct egress and accelerate the fire's spread. The fire spread upward, damaging the wood paneling and the backdrop featuring the Liberian crest, resulting in significant structural damage," excerpt from the fire experts' report established.

Despite the conclusions drawn from the investigation, experts noted that additional forensic work might be required to fully assess the motive and identify those responsible for the arson.

However, FrontPageAfrica has learned that the investigation did not include any chemical analysis or forensic investigation.

The final report was submitted to the Inspector General of the Liberia National Police on March 4, 2025, at 10:00 am.