Algeria: President Tebboune Receives Italy's Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Foreign Affairs, International Cooperation

Algiers — The president of the Republic, Abdelmadjid Tebboune, received on Monday Italy's Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Antonio Tajani, and the delegation accompanying him, the presidency of the Republic said in a statement.

The audience was attended by the chief of staff of the presidency of the Republic, Boualem Boualem, the minister of State, minister of Foreign Affairs, National Community Abroad and African Affairs, Ahmed Attaf, the director general of the Department of Europe at the ministry of Foreign Affairs, Toufik Djouama, and the ambassador of Algeria to Rome, Mohamed Khelifi.