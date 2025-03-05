Algeria: France TV - a Descent Into Misinformation

editorial

Algiers — In the 8 o'clock news on Monday 3 March 2025, France 2 (a station of the French national public television broadcaster France TV) aired a report entitled "Algiers wants to silence its opponents." A report meant to be an investigation into an alleged Algerian interference in France, which is in fact akin to a communication campaign in the service of a very specific political agenda.

The report of France TV is nothing short of outrageous. Until then, French public media had always avoided getting involved in malicious media campaigns against Algeria, unlike the media owned by Vincent Bolloré, the mouthpiece of the most extremist currents on the French right.

By stooping to this kind of reporting, contrary to the ethics and journalistic professionalism it claimed to uphold, France TV orchestrates a low-grade propaganda scheme, which falls far short of the rigorous standards expected from a public media outlet.

The report (L'OEil du 20h) accuses Algeria of operating directly on French soil to "silence its opponents," based on testimonies of figures from the terrorist movement MAK and former marginalized activists, who are struggling to make their presence felt on the Algerian political scene.

Worst still, France 2 hints that the Algerian authorities are trying to recuperate these "opponents" by lobbying the Algerian diaspora that is more and more showing their attachment and love for their country.

But what is wrong with wanting to unite your children around a national project? Algeria, through the president of the Republic, Abdelmadjid Tebboune, has always expressed the desire that all Algerians, wherever they are, contribute to the country's development.

The initiative "Lam Shaml" (bringing together), launched in 2022 to face the challenges facing Algeria, shows clearly this will to dialogue and national unity.

France, used to schemes against our country

It is amusing, to say the least, that France, known for its low-key operations and interference in the internal affairs of sovereign countries, is now trying to portray itself as a victim.

Recent history is full of examples of French schemes aimed at destabilising Algeria, such as the recruitment of former terrorists to conduct propaganda campaigns against the Algerian State.

This report, which seems to be a logical continuation of the almost daily campaigns against the country for a few months now, comes in a context where France is undergoing a deep social and economic crisis.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Algeria Media By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

With a public debt of more than 3,200 billion euros, declining economic attractiveness and a society divided since the Yellow Vests revolt, some political circles find demonising the country a convenient way of distracting public opinion from their own failures.

Algeria firmly rejects these unfounded accusations and will not remain silent in the face of these schemes.

This report is nothing more and nothing less than a grotesque montage, fabricated to serve political agendas at the expense of the truth.

Obvious economic frustration

Behind these media campaigns lies an economic frustration that nobody wants to admit. Since Algeria decided to diversify its economic partners and defend its vital interests in a fast-changing world, France has lost its privileged position.

This economic realignment is upsetting those who thought they could forever benefit from their dominant position inherited from colonisation.

OAS' heirs seek revenge

Hostile media campaigns are echoed by certain French politicians who dream of becoming president of the French Republic, even by torpedoing relations with Algeria.

Those nostalgic for "French Algeria" are indeed the heirs of the OAS and are filled with an unquenchable hatred against a sovereign and free Algeria, a country standing tall despite everything.

But Algeria is moving forward and cannot be distracted by such media schemes.

Neither misinformation nor manipulation will be able to halt the Algerian people's march towards a better future.