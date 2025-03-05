Algeria: President Tebboune Decides Not to Personally Participate in Emergency Arab Summit

Algiers — The President of the Republic, Abdelmadjid Tebboune, has decided not to personally participate in the emergency Arab summit that will be hosted by the Arab Republic of Egypt on March 4 to discuss developments of the Palestinian cause, APS learned from a well-informed source.

The President of the Republic has tasked the Minister of State, Minister of Foreign Affairs, National Community Abroad and African Affairs, Ahmed Attaf, with representing Algeria at this summit.

This decision comes in the context of imbalances and shortcomings that have tainted the summit preparation process, as this process has been monopolized by a limited and narrow group of Arab countries that have taken over the preparation of the outcomes of the upcoming Cairo summit without any coordination with the rest of the Arab countries, which are all concerned with the Palestinian cause.

Our source emphasized that the President of the Republic feels dissatisfied with this approach, based on the inclusion of some countries and the exclusion of others, as if supporting the Palestinian cause has now become the monopoly of some and not others. While the logic has been and always remains to consolidate Arab unity and strengthen the gathering of all Arab countries around the Palestinian cause, which remains their central cause, especially as the latter is facing existential challenges aimed at attacking the Palestinian national project in its essence.

This is the approach that Algeria has consistently advocated as both reference point and guiding compass, and our country continues to dedicate its mandate at the Security Council to the defence of the Palestinian cause, an Arab voice that tells the truth, an Arab voice that defends the rights of the oppressed, and an Arab voice that expects no reward or recognition from its brothers, but laments and deplores the current state of the Arab nation.