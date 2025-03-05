Zimbabwe: NSSA Urged to Consider Early Payments Due to Rampant Job Cuts

A local workers' rights group has called on the National Social Security Authority (NSSA) to consider processing early payments for workers in the wake of rampant job cuts.

According to the International Labour Organisation (ILO), the unemployment rate is around 20%, with records showing that formal employment has been depleting over the years, leaving many citizens in the informal sector where salaries are often low.

Despite government efforts to ease the situation, formalisation continues to spiral out of control, creating untold carnage which has forced several companies to fold operations, leaving many jobless.

The Commercial Workers Union of Zimbabwe (CWUZ) General Secretary, Cuthbert Chikwekwete, implored NSSA to adjust its operations in line with obtaining trends on the job markets.

"The way in which NSSA is operating urgently needs to be transformed in line with job market dynamics. Currently, most workers in our sector and Zimbabwe in general are losing their jobs way before the retirement age," he said.

The CWUZ leader said that due to the pressing situation and the rampant job cuts, very few of those who lose their jobs will manage to secure new employment, with some not even getting a job again until they surpass retirement age.

"It is therefore against this background that we implore relevant authorities to urgently compel NSSA to consider processing payouts earlier rather than waiting for one to reach the retirement age. This will go a long way to assist the affected workers to raise funds and venture into other self-sustaining projects," he said.

Chikwekwete said the situation bedevilling axed workers is very dire with risks of exposing such workers to chronic and mental health illnesses.

"NSSA's intervention by processing timely payments will go a long way to alleviate such kinds of negative impacts," he added.