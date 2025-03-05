Tunisia: President Kais Saied Orders Comprehensive Inventory of State Properties

4 March 2025
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis — President Kais Saied issued instructions for a comprehensive inventory of all state properties, which belong to the Tunisian people, during his meeting on Tuesday afternoon with the Minister of State Property and Land Affairs, Wajdi Hedhili. This was reported in a statement issued by the Presidency of the Republic late Tuesday.

In this context, the President of the Republic highlighted several examples of state-owned properties on which luxurious palaces were built without proper authorisation. These include properties in the governorates of Bizerte and Ariana, among others.

Ironically, as noted in the statement, those who seized these properties often advocate for the rule of law through media channels or by hiring others to portray themselves as victims.

On another note, the President addressed the draft legislation prioritising the allocation of state lands to communitarian company entrepreneurs. This initiative aims to create wealth and provide opportunities for the unemployed.

He also discussed the draft law concerning lands designated for construction and their sale to the "Société Nationale Immobilière de Tunisie" (SNIT) and the "Société de promotion des logements sociaux" ( SPROLS) for a symbolic dinar. This measure is intended to reduce acquisition costs, reflecting the state's social policy.

At the beginning of the meeting, the Head of State recalled the nationwide land survey project initiated in the mid-1970s, which was later halted despite the availability of allocated funds.

The suspension, according to the statement, was aimed at covering up numerous violations, particularly those related to agricultural state lands.

The President further emphasised that the rampant land grabs that followed were carried out under the guise of alleged legality, through the transfer of ownership of numerous properties from public to private state ownership for a symbolic millime, which later shifted to a symbolic dinar.

Read the original article on Tunis Afrique Presse.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Tunis Afrique Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.