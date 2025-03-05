Nigeria: Floods, Drought, and Hunger - Unpacking the Dire Effects of Climate Change On Nutrition and Food Security

blog

The world is grappling with interconnected challenges, including climate change, which is being seen through extreme weather events such as rising global temperatures, droughts, floods, and irregular rain patterns. These climatic shifts significantly threaten nutrition and food security, disrupting agricultural systems and diminishing access to nutritious food for vulnerable populations.

Climate change poses one of the most significant health risks to humanity, particularly in Africa. It impacts crop, livestock, fisheries, and aquaculture production by affecting water availability and quality. Altered rainfall patterns hinder agricultural growth and threaten the sustainability of food systems worldwide. These changes result in reduced yields, lower-quality produce, and increased vulnerability of communities relying on agriculture for their livelihoods.

Professor Muhammad Ali Pate, Nigeria's Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare highlighted the pervasive impact of climate change at the 2024 Future of Health Conference. He noted the detrimental effects of deteriorating weather patterns on human health through infectious and non-infectious diseases. Additionally, he emphasised the severe challenges climate change poses to food systems, which are further exacerbating the impact on public health and livelihoods.

While climate change is a global issue, solutions must be tailored to local challenges. He stated that it is essential to develop responses that address Nigeria's specific climate concerns. The country's health and wellbeing are interconnected with climate action, and tackling climate change can also generate economic benefits.

Climate Change burden on Malnutrition and humanitarian crises

As climate change gains increasing global and local attention, legislation that guides leaders and stakeholders in Nigeria offers a framework that integrates key sectors such as food, water, and land management, providing a holistic approach to tackling nutrition and food security challenges. However, the country is battling structural factors that perpetuate these crises, making it essential to address these systemic issues in tandem with immediate climate and food security challenges.

Hon. Sam Onuigbo, former Member of the House of Representatives in Nigeria, noted that "all efforts must be directed toward ensuring food security first, as it lays the groundwork for addressing broader nutritional needs." At the Future of Health Conference, he spoke in a panel that unpacked climate impacts on nutrition and food security.

Nigeria's nutritional crises are often overshadowed by immediate events such as violence or food production disruptions. While the escalating violence in the Northwest and Northeast regions has worsened food insecurity and nutrition challenges, the underlying issue is more complex.

A closer look at the 2023-24 National Demographic and Health Survey (NDHS) Key indicator reports reveals persistent negative trends in poor nutrition nationwide, with the northern region of Nigeria experiencing a higher rate of food insecurity. Nigeria's history of nutrition crises is deeply intertwined with societal practices, and these structural issues continue to undermine efforts to improve public health and food security.

In humanitarian crises, the immediate consequence is displacement, which significantly disrupts daily life and livelihoods. These disruptions create a heightened vulnerability for populations, particularly children and women -- especially those who are pregnant or lactating -- who face severe nutritional challenges. The lack of stability further deepens the risks, making addressing immediate humanitarian needs and long-term nutrition security in these vulnerable groups essential. However, this must be done in partnership with the communities.

Dr. Hussaini Abdu, Country Director, CARE International, said, "meaningful impact cannot be achieved without actively involving the people in the communities most affected by the challenges. Excluding community members from the process risks undermining the effectiveness of any interventions put in place, as their engagement is critical to sustainable and practical solutions."

Strategies for sustainable food security programs

Research conducted in selected West African countries indicated that for every 2°C rise in temperature, there is a corresponding increase in stunting by 7.4%. This highlights the critical link between climate change and nutrition. Without addressing the chronic impacts of climate change on food security and nutrition, current investments in these areas risk being undermined.

Addressing malnutrition challenges effectively requires a comprehensive approach involving multiple systems, including health systems, food systems, and social protection systems. Investing in these interconnected systems is crucial for building resilience and ensuring food security in the face of climate change.

Ritgak Tilley-Gyado, Senior Health Specialist and Team Lead, Accelerating Nutrition Results in Nigeria, at the World Bank, said a range of interventions such as climate-smart agriculture, resilient crops, irrigation systems and early warning systems, can mitigate the impacts of climate change on agriculture and food security.

Education and capacity-building among farmers are equally important to ensure that they can effectively use these innovations and adapt to changing environmental conditions. Together, these efforts can strengthen food and health systems, mitigate the effects of climate change, and improve nutrition outcomes.

Dr. Dolapo Fasawe, Mandate Secretary, Health Services and Environment, Federal Capital Territory, also noted the need for localised strategies to drive a global response. "Engaging directly with farmers and grassroots communities is essential to address the challenges effectively. Unfortunately, those most affected are often the poorest and most vulnerable," she said.

Climate change, nutrition, and food security are linked. Nigeria must adopt integrated strategies that prioritise climate-smart agriculture practices like agroforestry, invest in health and nutrition services, leverage data and early warning systems, enhance community engagement, and strengthen multisectoral collaboration. By implementing these approaches, Nigeria can be on the path to ensuring food security and nutrition in the face of the changing climate.